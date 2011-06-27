Used 2017 FIAT 500 Consumer Reviews

Brandon , 12/26/2017 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

I have owned this car for about 8 months and have put just over 6k miles on it. I drive it daily in city traffic, take it for spirited drives through the mountains, and have taken it to the local track day a few times. This car has never let me down, had any real issues, or made me regret buying it. The dealership has been very helpful with the 2 issues I have had(a bad clamp on the A/C condenser and a bad clamp on the coolant overflow reservoir). I am 6'2" and simply don't fit in a lot of the sportier cars on the market. I tried the MX-5, Toyota 86, and Ford Fiesta ST and this was the most comfortable to me and I don't even have to put my seat all the way back to fit! Incidentally this car is faster than every one of those cars that cost at least a couple grand more. My 8 year old that is 4 and a half feet tall fits easily in the rear seat and I have room in the hatch for a surprising amount of groceries. The interior is good quality and I have yet to hear a single rattle or squeak. The driver's screen is very easy to read and all controls are intuitively placed and easy to reach. The window controls in the middle throw people off but to me it just makes sense since my hand is already there for the shifter anyway. Is this the most practical or fastest car....not at all. Will this car have you looking for any excuse to do a rev-matching downshift and cost you hundreds of dollars in plastic surgery to remove those smile lines....DEFENITELY!