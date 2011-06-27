  1. Home
Used 2017 FIAT 500 Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
Most smiles per dollar available!!

Brandon, 12/26/2017
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for about 8 months and have put just over 6k miles on it. I drive it daily in city traffic, take it for spirited drives through the mountains, and have taken it to the local track day a few times. This car has never let me down, had any real issues, or made me regret buying it. The dealership has been very helpful with the 2 issues I have had(a bad clamp on the A/C condenser and a bad clamp on the coolant overflow reservoir). I am 6'2" and simply don't fit in a lot of the sportier cars on the market. I tried the MX-5, Toyota 86, and Ford Fiesta ST and this was the most comfortable to me and I don't even have to put my seat all the way back to fit! Incidentally this car is faster than every one of those cars that cost at least a couple grand more. My 8 year old that is 4 and a half feet tall fits easily in the rear seat and I have room in the hatch for a surprising amount of groceries. The interior is good quality and I have yet to hear a single rattle or squeak. The driver's screen is very easy to read and all controls are intuitively placed and easy to reach. The window controls in the middle throw people off but to me it just makes sense since my hand is already there for the shifter anyway. Is this the most practical or fastest car....not at all. Will this car have you looking for any excuse to do a rev-matching downshift and cost you hundreds of dollars in plastic surgery to remove those smile lines....DEFENITELY!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cutest car ever owned

Brian Pawlak, 04/25/2018
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car gets so much attention, convertible, easy to park, good on freeway, surprisingly fun car, runs/drives very good. Virtually a two seater, they should redo speedo cluster pkg, don't need tach, somewhat confusing overall interior gage itinerary just simplify, no spare tire, AC good, handles well. Retro look very snappy, not a cheap car. They don't need rear seat headrests, throw those out, better visibility, has some Chrysler good features, buy one if you can drive a smaller car, however I am 6'2 and @275 lbs, pretty comfortable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great little car

Lillian, 02/22/2018
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had my doubt of buying my fiat. It was a great buy I love my car. It drive beautiful and so easy to fit. Love it!!!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
As good as my GTI Autobahn

Marc, 10/16/2017
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Car is wonderful, as much fun as any car I've owned. Enjoy driving it as much as if not more that my GTI. Enough power for this light car. Manual tranny great. Ride and handling great. The Abarths extra power must ,(I have the non turbo) be a real treat in this Italian tomato on wheels. Mine is red,adorable. Highly recommend good quality throughout. On the highway on cruise control doing 60 mpg I’m getting between 42 and 55 mpg. Highly recommend this vehicle. I have the 5 speed manual as stated, not sure how the auto grant performs with this small engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Looks Cute but no quality

Mozilla, 11/22/2017
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
10 of 15 people found this review helpful

Check with dealer about service-it takes 4 weeks to get appointment to correct engine issue-car two month old have two warning lights-unreliable and poor quality built

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
