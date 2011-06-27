Used 1994 Eagle Vision Sedan Consumer Reviews
nice
i dont know whats wrong with all these other peoples cars. maybe they just have bad luck or i got the best one out of the bunch. i bought the car back in 01 with about 90000 miles on it previous owner said no problem with it and as far as i can see he was honst because ive had this car and have to do no major repairs just the minor keep ups. i actually love this car so much i went ahead and put alloy rims on it a sunroof on it and i put wood grain all through interior of car. its now 2010 it has 144000 miles on it and its still running nice!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!
awesome car
This has been an awesome car. I had the vehicle oiled 5 times and it still has maintained a rust free vehicle with now just over 172000 kms. I plan on getting it repainted as the exterior clear coat has given way. Garage kept and well oiled this vehicle has given pretty much great driving with 2 new batteries since I took ownership. The engine, 3.5 litre is one of the best, giving quick acceleration and great highway performance when required. I used to burn premium gas but now it seems to run well just on regular. Good trunk room, great leather interior and a modern look keep this car in my garage. I almost bought another one when I saw it going for peanuts on ebay. A great car.
Eagle Review by Jay Westbrook
Good solid vehicle. Good gas mileage for a mid-size sedan. I got 25 mpg around town and 28-30 mpg highway. Only large repair in 8 years of ownership was replacing the air conditioning compressor.
My Eagle Vision
I bought my car new in 1994. It's been great to drive and wonderfully comfortable. I've only had a few minor problems and I'm sad to have to sell it!
UNRELIABLE!! Don't buy this car!!
This is the WORST car I've ever owned. Bought it new, and the car computer went out within 2 years, thank goodness THAT was still under warranty. However, after the warranty, everything else broke down, most notably the transmission, the AC, the radio, the tie rods, and gas lines. I've had the transmission replaced and that second one went bad too. I can't wait to rid myself of this money trap.
