  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Vision
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Vision
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1994 Eagle Vision Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Eagle Vision for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,068 - $2,489
Used Vision for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

ESi models restyled to resemble their TSi stablemates by adding body cladding and a similar front fascia. The ESi's engine gains an increase in horsepower for 1994 as well. A flexible fuel version of the Vision is released in all states but California.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Eagle Vision.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

nice
confused,05/18/2010
i dont know whats wrong with all these other peoples cars. maybe they just have bad luck or i got the best one out of the bunch. i bought the car back in 01 with about 90000 miles on it previous owner said no problem with it and as far as i can see he was honst because ive had this car and have to do no major repairs just the minor keep ups. i actually love this car so much i went ahead and put alloy rims on it a sunroof on it and i put wood grain all through interior of car. its now 2010 it has 144000 miles on it and its still running nice!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!
awesome car
paulito13,07/17/2008
This has been an awesome car. I had the vehicle oiled 5 times and it still has maintained a rust free vehicle with now just over 172000 kms. I plan on getting it repainted as the exterior clear coat has given way. Garage kept and well oiled this vehicle has given pretty much great driving with 2 new batteries since I took ownership. The engine, 3.5 litre is one of the best, giving quick acceleration and great highway performance when required. I used to burn premium gas but now it seems to run well just on regular. Good trunk room, great leather interior and a modern look keep this car in my garage. I almost bought another one when I saw it going for peanuts on ebay. A great car.
Eagle Review by Jay Westbrook
Jay Westbrook,05/16/2002
Good solid vehicle. Good gas mileage for a mid-size sedan. I got 25 mpg around town and 28-30 mpg highway. Only large repair in 8 years of ownership was replacing the air conditioning compressor.
My Eagle Vision
George Westbrook,08/24/2002
I bought my car new in 1994. It's been great to drive and wonderfully comfortable. I've only had a few minor problems and I'm sad to have to sell it!
See all 15 reviews of the 1994 Eagle Vision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1994 Eagle Vision features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Eagle Vision

Used 1994 Eagle Vision Overview

The Used 1994 Eagle Vision is offered in the following submodels: Vision Sedan. Available styles include TSi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Eagle Vision?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Eagle Visions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Eagle Vision for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Eagle Vision.

Can't find a used 1994 Eagle Visions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Vision for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,920.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Vision for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,016.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Eagle Vision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Vision lease specials

Related Used 1994 Eagle Vision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles