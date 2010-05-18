Used 1994 Eagle Vision for Sale Near Me

i dont know whats wrong with all these other peoples cars. maybe they just have bad luck or i got the best one out of the bunch. i bought the car back in 01 with about 90000 miles on it previous owner said no problem with it and as far as i can see he was honst because ive had this car and have to do no major repairs just the minor keep ups. i actually love this car so much i went ahead and put alloy rims on it a sunroof on it and i put wood grain all through interior of car. its now 2010 it has 144000 miles on it and its still running nice!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!

