1998 Eagle Talon Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty and inexpensive, the Talon costs less than many compact coupes.
  • The big emblem on the front fascia needs to be rethought.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The first-generation Diamond-Star coupes won countless awards during their four-and-a-half year run, which began in 1990. They could be had as sporty econocars, turbocharged street racers, and all-wheel drive sport coupes. A joint development between Mitsubishi and Chrysler, the coupes were built in Illinois and sold under Eagle, Mitsubishi and Plymouth banners.

A new generation of Diamond-Stars arrived in 1995, and rather than birthing as triplets, they came as Eagle and Mitsubishi twins. The shape is low, wide and provocative. The interior features a sweeping center console and excellent ergonomics. As before, the Talon is equipped with a hatchback and folding rear seats that increase utility. The engine lineup includes a Chrysler 2.0-liter, four-cylinder powering the base models, and a tweaked turbo engine motivating the TSi and TSi AWD. Chrysler claims the turbocharged TSi can get from zero to 60 in a speedy 6.5 seconds, and we concur.

Like the recently deceased Eagle Vision, however, the Talon is not selling. After getting beaten in sales 2-1 last year by the mechanically-identical Mitsubishi Eclipse, Chrysler has pulled the plug on the struggling Eagle brand, so consider the Talon a collector's item. We offer this review as eulogy to the dearly departed.

Other than our aesthetic quibbles, we've always liked the Talon. It's quick, handles well, and the top-rung model offers the security and stability of all-wheel drive for drivers who regularly pilot rain-slicked or snow-covered roads. ABS is not standard, so consider your climate before deciding whether or not to opt for it.

If you are looking for something quick and sporty, with distinctive looks and all-wheel drive traction, this just might be your dream machine. But you'd better act fast, because once they're gone, they're gone.

1998 Highlights

New silver exterior badging and a new black and gray interior mark the Eagle in its final year of production. A new four-speaker CD/cassette player is now optional on the ESi, and all Talons benefit from Chrysler's next-generation depowered airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Eagle Talon.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever Owned!!!!
Kezer,03/28/2003
I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can.
The Ultimate Eagle Talon - 1998 Model
Al Simmons,10/31/2008
I owned a 1992 Eagle Talon from '92-97 and have hated myself ever since for trading it in (family, big cars, no fun). Never wanted another sports car (not a car dude, but LOVED the Talon styling - especially the bump on the hood). Talon always had more aggressive body styling than its 'twin', the Eclipse. To make a long story short, recently I was in the market for a new car, and, just for fun, I Googled for the ultimate (style-wise) Talon - the 1998. Found my dream car 100 miles away in NoCal, Turbo, Red, only 37,000 miles (!!!) Had no idea how rare it was (only 4307 made!) - I bought it the next morning. Driving is FUN AGAIN! It was like getting re-acquainted with an old friend.
Problems of age
zombiemotors,05/04/2015
ESi 2dr Hatchback
Well I was given a 1998 Eagle Talon as a gift. Always look a gift horse in the mouth. Apparently the previous owner had drove it like he stole it. It needed a rad hose which was not a problem or a great expense but it also needed a new front axle on the passenger side. Easy change. Normally but not with the Talon. The axle was seized in the hub and as a result it had to be cut out and the hub had to also be replaced. That came to $300 plus a lot of time. Next I discovered that the front suspension was shot. I could not buy the parts locally and had to use the internet to find them. Also a part on the rear suspension was bent and I could not get it period. Had to straighten it.
Belt Problems
Bob's Garage,11/26/2008
Got this car about a year and a half ago and it's thrown the power steering belt 8 times and it's gotten to the point where I can't rely on the car to get from point a to point b. Doesn't help that I had to replace the clutch 2 months after purchasing the car. Definitely would not buy another.
See all 14 reviews of the 1998 Eagle Talon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
