Estimated values
1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$5,733
|$6,013
|Clean
|$4,640
|$5,079
|$5,329
|Average
|$3,416
|$3,769
|$3,960
|Rough
|$2,191
|$2,460
|$2,591
Estimated values
1998 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,574
|$5,057
|$5,334
|Clean
|$4,041
|$4,479
|$4,727
|Average
|$2,975
|$3,324
|$3,513
|Rough
|$1,908
|$2,169
|$2,299
Estimated values
1998 Eagle Talon ESi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,711
|$5,194
|$5,473
|Clean
|$4,162
|$4,601
|$4,850
|Average
|$3,064
|$3,414
|$3,604
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,228
|$2,358
Estimated values
1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,613
|$6,092
|$6,371
|Clean
|$4,959
|$5,396
|$5,646
|Average
|$3,651
|$4,005
|$4,196
|Rough
|$2,342
|$2,613
|$2,745