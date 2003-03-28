Used 1998 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Talon Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Eagle Talon TSi
    used

    1993 Eagle Talon TSi

    98,324 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Talon

Overall Consumer Rating
4.714 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Best Car Ever Owned!!!!
Kezer,03/28/2003
I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can.
