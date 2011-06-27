Used 1998 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever Owned!!!!
I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can.
The Ultimate Eagle Talon - 1998 Model
I owned a 1992 Eagle Talon from '92-97 and have hated myself ever since for trading it in (family, big cars, no fun). Never wanted another sports car (not a car dude, but LOVED the Talon styling - especially the bump on the hood). Talon always had more aggressive body styling than its 'twin', the Eclipse. To make a long story short, recently I was in the market for a new car, and, just for fun, I Googled for the ultimate (style-wise) Talon - the 1998. Found my dream car 100 miles away in NoCal, Turbo, Red, only 37,000 miles (!!!) Had no idea how rare it was (only 4307 made!) - I bought it the next morning. Driving is FUN AGAIN! It was like getting re-acquainted with an old friend.
Problems of age
Well I was given a 1998 Eagle Talon as a gift. Always look a gift horse in the mouth. Apparently the previous owner had drove it like he stole it. It needed a rad hose which was not a problem or a great expense but it also needed a new front axle on the passenger side. Easy change. Normally but not with the Talon. The axle was seized in the hub and as a result it had to be cut out and the hub had to also be replaced. That came to $300 plus a lot of time. Next I discovered that the front suspension was shot. I could not buy the parts locally and had to use the internet to find them. Also a part on the rear suspension was bent and I could not get it period. Had to straighten it.
Belt Problems
Got this car about a year and a half ago and it's thrown the power steering belt 8 times and it's gotten to the point where I can't rely on the car to get from point a to point b. Doesn't help that I had to replace the clutch 2 months after purchasing the car. Definitely would not buy another.
1998 Eagle Talon ESi
The car so far has done well. One common problem though, is the cracked head gasket (which is expensive to fix). My car has many extras so of course, there is more to go wrong. But so far, it's been a good car.
