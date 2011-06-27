Used 1996 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews
turbo
wow!!! this car is great... i recommend this car to ANYONE!!!
Wow
Great car. Get this if you want an Eclipse but dont want to pay as much. Great looks and performance. If you treat it well, it will treat you well.
TSI
Awsome car, love driving it, preforms excellent in turns or on the track. Everyone complemets on car. Should still make them.
1996 Talon TSi AWD
I bought this car about 9 months ago and I have been very impressed with it. The car is turbo all wheel drive and drives like it's pretty new. I would say that getting a car like this with the miles i got (118,000) you're going to expect to put around $1000 dollars worth of maintenance and general repairs, which is not untypical for cars nowadays (120,000 mile timing belt, maybe clutch, etc.). However with that maintenance alone the car drives way better than my old 1996 Eclipse RS, and has less problems thus far. Don't expect much room in the back. This car is a great alternative to the Eclipse costing 1000s less than its counterpart; its a great performance vehicle!
Awesome Car
This is a very powerful, fast, fun car. The 2.0L turbo/intercooled engine throws you into your seat, and makes people regret their bad comments towards 4-cylinders. The car corners like a dream, never slides.
Sponsored cars related to the Talon
Related Used 1996 Eagle Talon TSi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner