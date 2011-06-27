Used 1996 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews

Great car. Get this if you want an Eclipse but dont want to pay as much. Great looks and performance. If you treat it well, it will treat you well.

Talonted , 02/01/2005

I bought this car about 9 months ago and I have been very impressed with it. The car is turbo all wheel drive and drives like it's pretty new. I would say that getting a car like this with the miles i got (118,000) you're going to expect to put around $1000 dollars worth of maintenance and general repairs, which is not untypical for cars nowadays (120,000 mile timing belt, maybe clutch, etc.). However with that maintenance alone the car drives way better than my old 1996 Eclipse RS, and has less problems thus far. Don't expect much room in the back. This car is a great alternative to the Eclipse costing 1000s less than its counterpart; its a great performance vehicle!