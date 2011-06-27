  1. Home
Used 1996 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews

turbo

abruzzo, 09/04/2002
wow!!! this car is great... i recommend this car to ANYONE!!!

Wow

tsiawdspeed, 09/06/2002
Great car. Get this if you want an Eclipse but dont want to pay as much. Great looks and performance. If you treat it well, it will treat you well.

TSI

Derrill, 09/06/2003
Awsome car, love driving it, preforms excellent in turns or on the track. Everyone complemets on car. Should still make them.

1996 Talon TSi AWD

Talonted, 02/01/2005
I bought this car about 9 months ago and I have been very impressed with it. The car is turbo all wheel drive and drives like it's pretty new. I would say that getting a car like this with the miles i got (118,000) you're going to expect to put around $1000 dollars worth of maintenance and general repairs, which is not untypical for cars nowadays (120,000 mile timing belt, maybe clutch, etc.). However with that maintenance alone the car drives way better than my old 1996 Eclipse RS, and has less problems thus far. Don't expect much room in the back. This car is a great alternative to the Eclipse costing 1000s less than its counterpart; its a great performance vehicle!

Awesome Car

TALON7684, 12/09/2002
This is a very powerful, fast, fun car. The 2.0L turbo/intercooled engine throws you into your seat, and makes people regret their bad comments towards 4-cylinders. The car corners like a dream, never slides.

