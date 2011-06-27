Used 1995 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Hate to sell gonzo , 09/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have absolutely no complaints about this car, it's just time to get a new car. Well, maybe one complaint, it is difficult to fit more than 3 people in the car comfortably, eg; long trips. Smooth drive, great air conditioner, power windows, locks and many other amenities made you feel like you were in a luxury sports car. Report Abuse

long term car roadrunner , 07/07/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my Talon for 11 years & have loved it. After initial problems, covered by warranty, it has performed well & looks great! I have maintained it well. Report Abuse

Worth Every Penny John , 01/25/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one. Report Abuse

transmission killdatalon , 05/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car with the intention of a reliable car well I got the car with around 85,000 miles and I thought huh should be good low miles just getting broke in. Nope that was not the case bout two months of driving timing belt timing gears and water pump all at one time. Then bout two weeks later the master cylinder for clutch started leakin. I was like ok there should be any more problems for a while then bout 8 months after purchase the trans blew a hole in the side of it I was like noway well I got one out of junk yard for 500 bucks and again 5 months later the same happened again all I have to say is the car was probably a good little car when it was new but if you by one used beware. Report Abuse