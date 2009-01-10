Used 1995 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 98,324 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
MOMO,10/01/2009
I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.