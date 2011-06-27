Used 1993 Eagle Summit Wagon Consumer Reviews

I bought this car new in 1993. Was a camper and lived in it for 20 years. Only major problem was gasket between transmission and motor had to be replaced. After 332,000 miles I donated it, not because of any problems with it, but because I got something a little bigger. That little car could have easily gone another 100,000 miles...no problem. I absolutely loved it. Good bye old friend...wherever you are.

Mr. Nice , 05/17/2008

Bought with manual tr. ,used, 150K, with 2 valves blown, smoked heavily, fixed only 2 valves and head gasket, smoke didn't dissapear, was told all exhaust valves needed to be replaced. Major problem : if you have asian made Summit it has 90% parts of Mitsubishi Expo! Buy only parts that look like the one you have inside. When I asked for ignition rotor for Summit it was different from Expo, that coused a lot of problems. Starter the same fuel filter the same Always buy parts for both Expo and Summit and return the wrong ones. Remove fuse for seatbelts click manually save motors. Watch tranny fluid, had problem shifting, synchron was going bad - $ 1000.- job Shift slowly so clutch engages