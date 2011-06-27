1993 Eagle Summit Review
1993 Highlights
The Eagle Summit is redesigned and in the process loses its hatchback. Offered as a coupe or sedan, the new Summit is longer than the one it replaces, which translates into more interior room for passengers. The Summit is now available as a base DL or upscale ES. The 113-horsepower engine can be had on both models. Antilock brakes are a thoughtful option on the ES models and wagons. There is seating for five in the Summit Wagon, which is available as a DL, LX or all-wheel-drive model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Eagle Summit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
joe421,03/30/2013
I bought this car new in 1993. Was a camper and lived in it for 20 years. Only major problem was gasket between transmission and motor had to be replaced. After 332,000 miles I donated it, not because of any problems with it, but because I got something a little bigger. That little car could have easily gone another 100,000 miles...no problem. I absolutely loved it. Good bye old friend...wherever you are.
susiepie,12/13/2002
Bought this car around 1999 with 30,000 miles on her. Somethings wrong with it like idle air control motor, and the seatbelt motor went out-raw deal-manufacturer called a recall on switch, they fixed it, but since the switch stuck it burnt out my motor which isn't recalled. Seat belt motor quoted $1000 to fix!!
Joe101286,12/22/2002
My car may not be the fastest or the flashiest, but for being 10 years old this thing looks like it could be a 1996. It runs perfectly, the body has kept up excellently, the interior is mint, and it really says something about the car when after 10 years and 120K miles, the thing runs perfectly.
mamasplat,02/28/2003
I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
