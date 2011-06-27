I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.

