Consumer Rating
(7)
1993 Eagle Summit Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Eagle Summit is redesigned and in the process loses its hatchback. Offered as a coupe or sedan, the new Summit is longer than the one it replaces, which translates into more interior room for passengers. The Summit is now available as a base DL or upscale ES. The 113-horsepower engine can be had on both models. Antilock brakes are a thoughtful option on the ES models and wagons. There is seating for five in the Summit Wagon, which is available as a DL, LX or all-wheel-drive model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Eagle Summit.

5(28%)
4(43%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Car Ever
joe421,03/30/2013
I bought this car new in 1993. Was a camper and lived in it for 20 years. Only major problem was gasket between transmission and motor had to be replaced. After 332,000 miles I donated it, not because of any problems with it, but because I got something a little bigger. That little car could have easily gone another 100,000 miles...no problem. I absolutely loved it. Good bye old friend...wherever you are.
k
susiepie,12/13/2002
Bought this car around 1999 with 30,000 miles on her. Somethings wrong with it like idle air control motor, and the seatbelt motor went out-raw deal-manufacturer called a recall on switch, they fixed it, but since the switch stuck it burnt out my motor which isn't recalled. Seat belt motor quoted $1000 to fix!!
A Great Little Car
Joe101286,12/22/2002
My car may not be the fastest or the flashiest, but for being 10 years old this thing looks like it could be a 1996. It runs perfectly, the body has kept up excellently, the interior is mint, and it really says something about the car when after 10 years and 120K miles, the thing runs perfectly.
I loved this car
mamasplat,02/28/2003
I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1993 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Sedan, Summit Coupe, Summit Wagon. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, ES 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon AWD, DL 4dr Wagon, DL 4dr Sedan, and DL 2dr Coupe.

