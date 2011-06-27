Estimated values
1991 Eagle Summit 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,498
|$1,758
|Clean
|$892
|$1,324
|$1,555
|Average
|$653
|$976
|$1,150
|Rough
|$414
|$628
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Summit 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$890
|$1,456
|$1,758
|Clean
|$785
|$1,286
|$1,555
|Average
|$574
|$948
|$1,150
|Rough
|$364
|$610
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Summit ES 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,479
|$1,758
|Clean
|$844
|$1,307
|$1,555
|Average
|$618
|$963
|$1,150
|Rough
|$391
|$620
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,546
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,366
|$1,555
|Average
|$741
|$1,007
|$1,150
|Rough
|$470
|$647
|$744