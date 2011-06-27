Used 1998 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great First Car michaela96 , 07/03/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this 15 year old car for $1500. It had 180K on it but still runs smoothly. It handles great and should last anyone a long time so long as they keep up the maintenance and do repairs as needed. Before when I thought of the brand "Dodge", the first thing that came to mind was gas guzzling trucks. To my surprise this car gets pretty good gas mileage. I've had it over a month now and I love it. My goal is to get it to last me through this winter with out having any major problems. Report Abuse

Wow what a great little hoopty! dsilvestri , 06/21/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car because it was a cheap manual transmission car with nice cold working AC and with gas prices at around 3.50 a gallon and the car being only $800 bucks i bought it even if i got a few months out of it i wouldnt lose, but honestly being skeptical of it at first because it was a 14yr old DODGE and i figured i would drive it until i could afford to get into a car payment again on a brand new car honestly now im so in love with this old car that i figured why would i even need a car pymnt when this car is paid 4, super dependable, and the gas mileage i get out of it is ridiculous its over 30mpg easy ha even the stock radio is sounds good, 127k and im the 2nd owner, mine was a deal! Report Abuse

Love It!! Carla , 08/31/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 168,000 miles and I'm still getting 28 mpg. First 80,000 miles were city commute but last 88,000 have been all highway. I commute 140 miles to work (M-F). I have kept up on my preventative maintenance (not religiously) which has helped. I love the way it handles in any weather. I am concerned about the miles and how much longer my car will last. Report Abuse

Many Miles and Many Repairs clintonanthony , 03/09/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my car in 2006 with 80k on it. Needed to immediately replace water pump and deal with leaking oil pan. It is now 2013, so it's been a fairly okay car for me to get it over 150,000 miles. I need to 'junk' the car now, because it's no good. I live in PA and the bottom of the car is completely rusted out, rocker panels are covered up with rivits and tin. I've tried to frequently wash the car to avoid this, but it was inevitable. My frame is 'soft' and won't pass another inspection. I would have liked to of got more than 150k out of the car, but it's not going to happen. Report Abuse