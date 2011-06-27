Used 1998 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great First Car
I bought this 15 year old car for $1500. It had 180K on it but still runs smoothly. It handles great and should last anyone a long time so long as they keep up the maintenance and do repairs as needed. Before when I thought of the brand "Dodge", the first thing that came to mind was gas guzzling trucks. To my surprise this car gets pretty good gas mileage. I've had it over a month now and I love it. My goal is to get it to last me through this winter with out having any major problems.
Wow what a great little hoopty!
I got this car because it was a cheap manual transmission car with nice cold working AC and with gas prices at around 3.50 a gallon and the car being only $800 bucks i bought it even if i got a few months out of it i wouldnt lose, but honestly being skeptical of it at first because it was a 14yr old DODGE and i figured i would drive it until i could afford to get into a car payment again on a brand new car honestly now im so in love with this old car that i figured why would i even need a car pymnt when this car is paid 4, super dependable, and the gas mileage i get out of it is ridiculous its over 30mpg easy ha even the stock radio is sounds good, 127k and im the 2nd owner, mine was a deal!
Love It!!
I have 168,000 miles and I'm still getting 28 mpg. First 80,000 miles were city commute but last 88,000 have been all highway. I commute 140 miles to work (M-F). I have kept up on my preventative maintenance (not religiously) which has helped. I love the way it handles in any weather. I am concerned about the miles and how much longer my car will last.
Many Miles and Many Repairs
I bought my car in 2006 with 80k on it. Needed to immediately replace water pump and deal with leaking oil pan. It is now 2013, so it's been a fairly okay car for me to get it over 150,000 miles. I need to 'junk' the car now, because it's no good. I live in PA and the bottom of the car is completely rusted out, rocker panels are covered up with rivits and tin. I've tried to frequently wash the car to avoid this, but it was inevitable. My frame is 'soft' and won't pass another inspection. I would have liked to of got more than 150k out of the car, but it's not going to happen.
BEST PURCHASE I COULD HAVE MADE!
I bought this car right before my 18th B-Day and couldn't have chose anything better. It had 151,000 miles and now has over 200,000 miles on it and still running. Paid $1500 for it and need some minor repair. But with $4,000 (got all the work done at a dealership) into it I still have no regrets!
Sponsored cars related to the Stratus
Related Used 1998 Dodge Stratus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner