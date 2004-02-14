Used 1995 Dodge Stratus for Sale Near Me

22 listings
Stratus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 22 listings
  2001 Dodge Stratus R/T in Red
    used

    2001 Dodge Stratus R/T

    31,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus

    165,900 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,700

    Details
  2003 Dodge Stratus SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Stratus SXT

    173,693 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus R/T in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus R/T

    159,452 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,600

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus R/T in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus R/T

    125,911 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus SE in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus SE

    71,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus SXT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus SXT

    158,856 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,799

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus SE

    174,419 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus SXT in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus SXT

    105,886 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,488

    Details
  2004 Dodge Stratus SXT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Stratus SXT

    113,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,677

    Details
  2005 Dodge Stratus SXT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Stratus SXT

    134,540 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $1,500

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Stratus SXT

    111,279 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,989

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Stratus SXT

    61,872 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,988

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Stratus SXT

    133,198 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,850

    Details
  2005 Dodge Stratus SXT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Stratus SXT

    198,515 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,950

    Details
  2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Stratus SXT

    134,701 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,495

    Details
  2005 Dodge Stratus SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Stratus SXT

    149,055 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Stratus SXT

    197,200 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,488

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Stratus

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Stratus
Overall Consumer Rating
3.818 Reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Good, economical car
Shewinked,02/14/2004
Bought this car with 50K miles on it. I've had to replace the oxygen sensor 3 times (engine light stays on), and the electical system goes out where the radio, heat/ac and lights don't work. If I stop and turn the car off and then back on, it's restored. Otherwise, it's been a great car. It was cheap and great in-between car. It looks great, people always think it's newer than it actually is.
