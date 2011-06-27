Estimated values
1995 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$569
|$1,294
|$1,689
|Clean
|$498
|$1,136
|$1,482
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$657
