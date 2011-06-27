Used 1995 Dodge Stealth Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Car of Exellence Meghan , 07/24/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I haven't had any problems with this vehicle. It is fun to drive, and it has saved my life once already. The car's low center force gravity allows it to hug curves easily. Report Abuse

My Black Beauty. Lodge , 10/20/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with only 15,000 miles on it. It was a birthday present to myself. Drove it off the show room floor and have never looked at another car. The only repairs I have had to make on the now 108,000 miles ... is 1 alternator, and the regulator for the drivers side power window.

My Car Matt T. , 01/06/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. the 5 speed manual is awsome with the 3.0...lots of wheel spin even with the front wheel drive

Still love my Stealth Patricia , 03/23/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been an excellent vehicle,and lots of fun to drive. Still don't want to give it up. It has 95,000 miles, is still running like new and the body still looks beautiful and stylish even for today. Only major problem I had wasan expensive part for the anti-lockbreaks. Great on gas, especially for a sports car. Every day I love to get in it and hug the curves or just listen to the nice sound of the engine. I ran iton synthetic oil (Mobile 1) since it was new. Purrs smoothy still, so maybe that helped. I also would love to see this car made again. I would love to have abrand new one again!