Used 1992 Dodge Stealth Consumer Reviews
Great cruiser
I bought this car a month ago with 80k miles on it. I loved the looks of this car with the air vents on the side and the sleek body. The interior is just as great with probably in my opinion the most gagdets of most any other sportscar. The performance is outstanding and the twin turbos will get you into some trouble because they will respond effortlessly to your every command. The car is so stable at high speeds that you don't realize how fast you're going until you look at the speedo. The gear ratios are pretty low and you will find yourself cruising along in 5th at a 100MPH with the engine humming at a tad bit above the 3k RPM mark.
Car is great all around
I bought my Stealth over last winter. Was not running when bought but quickly found out that it was just a bad crank sensor. I got lucky with the condition of the car, as it was BONE stock when i got it. When i replaced the clutch at 172000 miles i was surprised to find the original clutch disk still in there. Since then i have done a few upgrades (cone filter, cat delete with megan racing down pipe. full 3" out the back, also put a stage 3 clutch in and couldnt be happier. car is great and love the sound of the turbos spooling.
Why hasn't dodg/mitsu built a newr vers?
I love my 1992 red tt- I have had a z28 with the vette engine, and a vette in the past and this blows them away in every category, and it is AWD to boot! Although I spoil mine and keep it in the garage when it is bad out, i have occasionally got stuck in a snow storm with it, no issues at all! Fun to drive and people stare, stealth's are not as common place as 3000's and that is why I chose one. This car was ahead of its time when it came out, and for the money you can't beat it!
Stealth's are where it's at
I have had my Stealth for over a year now and I still get a rush every time i get in it. It is big enough to hold football players like me (6'2'' 230) but still seem close and comfortable. They ARE expensive to own (especially when they break) but with a little TLC they dont act up to bad. My car has NEVER failed to start and my only problems have been a result of a tight suspension on not-so-great roads (potholes, etc.)
A supercar for the price of a sedan
This car doesn't age at all. Its design is not outdated after more than 10 years. The tires don't wear out, it doesnt use that much fuel for the power you get. It stick to the road under bad conditions, much better than any Porshe or BMW. Its only bad point is a overweight/brake disc size. Its price used is not even half of the true value of what you get.
Sponsored cars related to the Stealth
Related Used 1992 Dodge Stealth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner