  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Stealth
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Stealth Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Stealth
Overview
See Stealth Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • White
See Stealth Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Stealth Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles