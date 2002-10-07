Used 1992 Dodge Stealth for Sale Near Me
- 28,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
- 100,706 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 74,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Stealth
Overall Consumer Rating4.725 Reviews
el_travieso,07/10/2002
I bought this car a month ago with 80k miles on it. I loved the looks of this car with the air vents on the side and the sleek body. The interior is just as great with probably in my opinion the most gagdets of most any other sportscar. The performance is outstanding and the twin turbos will get you into some trouble because they will respond effortlessly to your every command. The car is so stable at high speeds that you don't realize how fast you're going until you look at the speedo. The gear ratios are pretty low and you will find yourself cruising along in 5th at a 100MPH with the engine humming at a tad bit above the 3k RPM mark.