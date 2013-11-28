Vehicle overview

As each year passes, exotic sports cars become more well-mannered and technologically advanced. Myriad electronic controls, all-wheel drive and other assistants have made it so that even a novice driver can feel like a hero behind the wheel. The 2014 SRT Viper benefits from some of these new traits. But at its core, it's still a fire-breathing beast that demands your respect.

As it stands, the Viper represents the supercar in its raw form. Most of this can be attributed to the massive 8.4-liter V10 under the stretched hood. With 640 horsepower on tap, even the best of drivers need to be on top of their game. And while the current SRT Viper is significantly more accommodating than its Dodge Viper predecessors, it's still loud, raucous, hard to see out of, stiff-riding and tricky at its handling limit.

Yes, it's absolutely a Viper, good and bad. In a recent track shootout, the Viper's lap times stood victorious over the likes of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, 2014 Nissan GT-R and 2014 Porsche 911. In all honesty, though, those results would probably have been different without an expert driver behind the wheel. In the end, the 2014 SRT Viper is still very much an old-school supercar that requires a high level of heroism to get the most out of it. If that sounds appealing to you, there's nothing better.