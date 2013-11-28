Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper
Pros & Cons
- Massive power from normally aspirated V10 engine
- outlandish cornering grip
- excellent touchscreen display and electronics interface
- still a raw sports car at its core.
- No automated-manual transmission available
- suspension tuning is too stiff for many road surfaces
- poor overall visibility
- firm seats can limit long-distance comfort
- hot exhaust pipe beneath door sill.
Edmunds' Expert Review
In the right hands, the 2014 SRT Viper is a formidable machine that can stomp the competition. But this raw sports car does have its own set of significant drawbacks.
Vehicle overview
As each year passes, exotic sports cars become more well-mannered and technologically advanced. Myriad electronic controls, all-wheel drive and other assistants have made it so that even a novice driver can feel like a hero behind the wheel. The 2014 SRT Viper benefits from some of these new traits. But at its core, it's still a fire-breathing beast that demands your respect.
As it stands, the Viper represents the supercar in its raw form. Most of this can be attributed to the massive 8.4-liter V10 under the stretched hood. With 640 horsepower on tap, even the best of drivers need to be on top of their game. And while the current SRT Viper is significantly more accommodating than its Dodge Viper predecessors, it's still loud, raucous, hard to see out of, stiff-riding and tricky at its handling limit.
Yes, it's absolutely a Viper, good and bad. In a recent track shootout, the Viper's lap times stood victorious over the likes of the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, 2014 Nissan GT-R and 2014 Porsche 911. In all honesty, though, those results would probably have been different without an expert driver behind the wheel. In the end, the 2014 SRT Viper is still very much an old-school supercar that requires a high level of heroism to get the most out of it. If that sounds appealing to you, there's nothing better.
Dodge SRT Viper models
The 2014 SRT Viper is a two-seat supercar coupe available in base Viper or upgraded GTS trim. Standard features include 18-inch front wheels, 19-inch rear wheels, summer tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors and automatic climate control. Electronic features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite radio, auxiliary input, a USB interface and an SD card reader.
To the base Viper, a buyer may opt for the Grand Touring package that includes a cupholder insert and floor mats, a rearview camera, voice-controlled navigation and HD radio.
Opting for the Viper GTS nets the contents of the Grand Touring package plus unique exterior and interior treatments including a specific hood, wheel design and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching on the dash, door panels and center console. The seats get trimmed in leather with faux suede inserts, and the driver seat gains power adjustment. Audio is upgraded to a more powerful Harman Kardon system with 12 speakers. An even more high-end 18-speaker Harman Kardon system with Logic 7 surround-sound is a stand-alone option for either model.
In terms of mechanical upgrades, the GTS includes dual-mode driver-selectable Bilstein dampers, upgraded two-piece lightweight brake rotors and a multi-stage electronic stability and traction control system.
To either the base Viper or GTS, buyers may add an Interior or Exterior Carbon-Fiber package (or both) and an Advanced Aerodynamics package. Ultra-lightweight wheels and softer-compound tires are also offered. Only the GTS is available with the optional Laguna Interior package (black or sepia) that includes a simulated suede headliner and unique premium leather surfaces.
New for 2014 is a TA (for Time Attack) special-edition package that is only offered on the base SRT trim. Included are the Advanced Aerodynamics package, lightweight wheels and softer tires and unique exterior and interior trim. Specific racetrack-focused suspension tuning and special Brembo brakes are also part of the package.
As before, a slew of wheels, exterior colors and stem-to-stern stripes are available from which to choose and customize.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 SRT Viper is powered by an 8.4-liter V10 that generates 640 hp and 600 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
As you would expect, performance is phenomenal. Zero to 60 mph takes just 3.7 seconds. Of course, you'd also likely expect fuel economy to suffer, and the Viper obliges here as well: The car returns an EPA-estimated 15 mpg combined (12 mpg city/19 mpg highway).
Safety
Standard safety features on all 2014 SRT Vipers include antilock disc brakes and stability and traction control. The Uconnect system can further link drivers to emergency services and roadside assistance. Side curtain and side airbags are not available, however. A rearview camera is optional on the base Viper and standard on the GTS.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Viper GTS with the optional lightweight wheels and stickier tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 101 feet, which is excellent for a sports car. With the standard wheels and tires, the stopping distance was a still respectable 110 feet.
Driving
The 2014 SRT Viper is one of those cars that demands respect. Even for the most talented of racecar drivers, it's a handful. As with any purpose-built car with racing aspirations, the Viper forces some compromises in terms of everyday drivability. There's a heft to all driver controls, from steering effort to running the shifter through the gates. These details add to the experience for the enthusiast but will likely grow tiresome for anyone who isn't fully committed to the Viper lifestyle. In addition, those generous seat bolsters sometimes interfere with the driver's elbows, while the pedals are closely positioned to each other, requiring a very deliberate driver's touch. Finally, extra care must be taken around the side-pipe exhaust routing when getting in and out, as it can get hot enough to burn flesh. There's even a warning label on the door sills.
Around town, the ride quality is stiff and you'll feel every bump and pebble. The Race setting for the suspension is downright punishing and makes the car feel nervous unless you're on a very smooth racetrack. Of course, the main attraction is the Viper's massive V10 engine and the ceremony that surrounds it. Even at idle, it emits a sinister warble, which grows to a fierce roar when the pedal is pushed with any aggression.
Wisely, new Viper owners are eligible for a one-day SRT Track Experience that helps familiarize you with the car's capabilities. Considering how incredibly powerful the Viper is, and how easy it is to reach its limits (and how tricky it can be once you get there), this track time could be the most useful standard feature -- not to mention a whole lot of fun.
Interior
With a narrower focus on performance than just about any car on the road, the 2014 SRT Viper understandably surrenders some creature comforts. Taller drivers will physically fit, but they'll typically have to recline the seatback so far back that visibility can be a concern. Even for the averaged-sized driver, the view outward is a bit like peeking through a mail slot, thanks to the unusually low roof line.
The seats are on the narrow and firm side, with extra-large side bolsters to keep you secure while pulling massive lateral g-loads. As if you needed any further indication that the Viper was meant for the track, anchors for six-point racing harnesses are already provided. The cockpit is otherwise thoughtfully padded in the right places with high-quality stitching and has a dashboard that is highly legible and functional with a configurable digital instrument cluster. The center stack controls are logical, and we particularly like the large central display screen and its easy-to-use virtual buttons and menus.
Interior storage is limited, but the team at SRT installed as many small bins and pockets as they could. On the other hand, the trunk is surprisingly spacious, measuring just over 14 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the SRT Viper
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2014 SRT Viper is a blast to drive. No need to downshift if you need to pass on the freeway. Steering is very sensitive while driving. Negotiating turns in a parking lot requires a little more strength, probably be due to the front tires being larger (295) in width than the rear tires of most cars. Clutch is very stiff when starting out in first gear so driving shoes or hard soled shoes are recommended. Suspension is very stiff. Cabin can get warm. You definitely get an exotic super-car without spending half a million dollars. The Viper is more than a handful so a healthy respect for it is a must for enjoyment. If you're looking to have a unique American-muscle super-car, this is it.
Features & Specs
|GTS 2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|640 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|640 hp @ 6200 rpm
FAQ
Is the Dodge SRT Viper a good car?
Is the Dodge SRT Viper reliable?
Is the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Dodge SRT Viper?
The least-expensive 2014 Dodge SRT Viper is the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $84,885.
Other versions include:
- GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $107,385
- 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $84,885
What are the different models of Dodge SRT Viper?
More about the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper
Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper Overview
The Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper is offered in the following submodels: SRT Viper Coupe. Available styles include GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M), and 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 SRT Viper 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 SRT Viper.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 SRT Viper featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Dodge SRT Viper?
Which 2014 Dodge SRT Vipers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge SRT Viper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper.
Can't find a new 2014 Dodge SRT Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge SRT Viper for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,557.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,078.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge SRT Viper?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons