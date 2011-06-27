  1. Home
1990 Dodge Shadow Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A driver airbag is installed. An optional Turbo IV engine with variable-nozzle turbine pumps 174 horsepower to Shadow ES's front axle. Manual transmissions have been redesigned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Shadow.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Turbo fun!
Sean V ,05/31/2002
I bought this car for $1000 canadian, it was in very good condition, all i had to do was some exhaust work. Since has been working very well. I was very surprised by the amount of horsepower (150) out of the 2.5 litre, 4 cylinder engine... especially the fact that it is now 12 years old, and has 197000k's. At least my first car was a decent one.
Me and My Shadow
Mom,05/10/2002
I love my car. I am the only owner and the only problem I have had was the fuel pump went out. Shame they don't make them anymore.
The Machine
Mo-Jo,03/25/2007
Bought car with 64,000 miles for $2,700 and drove it to 240,000 miles before it died. I only wish I could find another work car like this.
Average at best
pylon_johnson,12/18/2013
I received what I thought was a cream puff...in 2003, I was given my grandmother's 1990 Dodge Shadow with only 27,000 miles on it to use as a second vehicle. Overall, it was pretty average and dull, though I will say it did get around very well in the snow. I had owned a 1991 Escort a few years ealier, and to compare the Shadow to the Escort, which were competing vehicles, the Escort blew it away. On the surface, the Shadow seemed better, with more horsepower, larger wheels, and more options, but where the Escort was peppy and fun to drive and great on gas, the Shadow was like driving a lawn mower, and was not very good on gas for a 4-cylinder with 93 hp.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Shadow

Used 1990 Dodge Shadow Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Shadow is offered in the following submodels: Shadow Hatchback. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 2dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 4dr Hatchback, Turbo 4dr Hatchback, and ES 4dr Hatchback.

