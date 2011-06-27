1990 Dodge Shadow Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,845
1990 Highlights
A driver airbag is installed. An optional Turbo IV engine with variable-nozzle turbine pumps 174 horsepower to Shadow ES's front axle. Manual transmissions have been redesigned.
Sean V ,05/31/2002
I bought this car for $1000 canadian, it was in very good condition, all i had to do was some exhaust work. Since has been working very well. I was very surprised by the amount of horsepower (150) out of the 2.5 litre, 4 cylinder engine... especially the fact that it is now 12 years old, and has 197000k's. At least my first car was a decent one.
Mom,05/10/2002
I love my car. I am the only owner and the only problem I have had was the fuel pump went out. Shame they don't make them anymore.
Mo-Jo,03/25/2007
Bought car with 64,000 miles for $2,700 and drove it to 240,000 miles before it died. I only wish I could find another work car like this.
pylon_johnson,12/18/2013
I received what I thought was a cream puff...in 2003, I was given my grandmother's 1990 Dodge Shadow with only 27,000 miles on it to use as a second vehicle. Overall, it was pretty average and dull, though I will say it did get around very well in the snow. I had owned a 1991 Escort a few years ealier, and to compare the Shadow to the Escort, which were competing vehicles, the Escort blew it away. On the surface, the Shadow seemed better, with more horsepower, larger wheels, and more options, but where the Escort was peppy and fun to drive and great on gas, the Shadow was like driving a lawn mower, and was not very good on gas for a 4-cylinder with 93 hp.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
