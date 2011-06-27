Estimated values
1990 Dodge Shadow 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,420
|$1,845
|Clean
|$550
|$1,255
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Shadow ES Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,420
|$1,845
|Clean
|$550
|$1,255
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Shadow 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,420
|$1,845
|Clean
|$550
|$1,255
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Shadow ES 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,420
|$1,845
|Clean
|$550
|$1,255
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$255
|$595
|$781
