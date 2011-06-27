  1. Home
1991 Dodge Shadow Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A bargain-basement America model is introduced, and convertible body style is added to the lineup.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Car with Speed & Reliability
Jackbird60,08/07/2008
This is my second 1991 ES Convt Turbo. I can't tell you how thrilled I was to find another. Very, very hard to find. This one had only 80K (Carfax certified) The Paint was very good except the trunk area. Not one ding on the car. The top is in VGC and the interior looks great. The car runs and drives excellent and everything works except A/C which was converted to 134a & just needs a compressor. Driving impression: The Turbo really sends this car flying and yet the engine at normal operating speeds is quite quiet & smooth, even at a stop light. This is the best car experience for $2,000 you can get. VG Reliability. It will blow the doors of any 90's Miata, etc.
Best car for family
Stone,05/20/2002
My 91 shadow american is the best car for a family. Its not made to 'get up and go' like a sports car but a family thats looking for a reliable car that goes and goes, this is it. The only thing replaced in this car was the fuel pump. Everything else has been perfect. My car doesnt have power windows, cruise and all that. What it does have is quality and dependablity. Thats what makes it a great car. Two car seats in back fit fine. The kids enjoy riding in our car.
Great car, lots of power, lots of fun
bob,12/07/2008
This is a 2.5 turbo automatic convertible. It takes turns like it's on rails. It has power off the line and on the highway. It really handle well, and idle smoothly. These 2.5 liter engines are just about bulletproof. Automatic shifting is smooth. Just love the car. Seats are real comfortable. Just a great car and cheap to maintain. The most fun you can have driving and very dependable.
Love it!
Shadowgrl,05/07/2002
I really love my Shadow... as a teen age girl its the best thing sence sliced bread. IT runs well and the convertable top it great!
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Shadow
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Shadow is offered in the following submodels: Shadow Hatchback, Shadow Convertible. Available styles include Highline 2dr Hatchback, Highline 4dr Hatchback, ES 4dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Convertible, America 4dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 2dr Convertible, America 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, Highline 2dr Convertible, ES Turbo 4dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and Highline Turbo 2dr Convertible.

