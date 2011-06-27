1993 Dodge Shadow Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,764
Used Shadow for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
America model is dropped. Convertible disappears midyear. ABS is optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Shadow.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bzieba,09/12/2005
3rd shadow we have owned. nice car but watch out after you hit 100m plus miles, start your euology. These are what we call "throw away cars", after 10-12 years throw em in the junk yard. They will start to fall apart. Mechanically, body and hardware. Actually one is still going pretty good with 135m miles on it, the other two are done. Transmissions seem to be first, then cooling systems go haywire, and the usual minor repairs but will nickel and dime you . Gas mileage is allright, nothing to shout about though, ride is well, a ride in a small car, what do you expect. A pretty basic car, good for the high schooler or college transportation, not a family car though.
Revman,04/17/2002
I bought this car new in 1993 and it cost around $11,500. Tell me where you can get a new car today for that kind of money that has 170 lb. ft. of torque availible as soon as you put your foot on the gas. It handled pretty well also. The hatch back great, even though it doesn't look like a hatch, and the rear seats folded down. The brakes could be a lot better to match the engines performance. When things did go wrong, they were minor and inexpensive. After 8 years of owning it I bought a new car, but I would do it over again if I could.
nickmatt8191,01/21/2009
Great car. Has some rust & some body damage seeing as it had hit a deer when i bought it. but,it still runs great. Just needs a belt replaced.
emily's car,01/17/2010
Excellent car, nearly 200,000 kms on it and still going... Very comfortable and fun to drive, most reliable car, can sit for 2 weeks at below zero temp and still have no trouble starting. Not many repairs needed over the years. Love this car and will miss it when it's gone some day. Doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon tho!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Dodge Shadow features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Shadow
Related Used 1993 Dodge Shadow info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019