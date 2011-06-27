  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Shadow
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Shadow
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge Shadow Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Shadow for Sale
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,763
Used Shadow for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ES model gets body-color bumpers. Midyear, the turbo engine found in the ES is swapped for a 3.0-liter V6.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Shadow.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Small Car
Glenn,08/04/2010
I had one of these I bought new in 1990 and put 100,000 trouble free miles on it. I bought a new one in 1992 for my mother-in-law and she drove it until she passed away. She loved it and it has sat the last few years as we just could not sell it. I started driving it again recently and it runs like the day we bought it. These were good cars for the money, this car has 77,000 miles on it without a single problem.
Good Little Car
materialman,10/29/2008
We bought this car with 8000 miles on it in 1993 for my Mother-in-Law. She loved it and would not have traded it for a new Mercedes. She has passed away now and the car is in mint condition with 77,000 miles on it. We have never had a minutes trouble from it and it will never be sold.
Fun to drive, wish it was more reliable
kickspro,01/21/2010
Got the car in May of 09, loved it. Drove good for about a week then the engines belt started squeeking, very annoying. Got a new belt and it was gone, car is very underpowered with a 2.2 4 cylinder in it. Car got good gas millage at the start of my purchase and got worse as days went on. The tranny leaked alot of tran fluid and had to refill it every few months. Car overall was very stock and basic but was a enjoyable ride. Didnt want to risk the engine and tranny going so I sold the beast.
great car
scatpack,07/18/2002
only had minor problems-fuel pump, no a/c, timing belt
See all 14 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Shadow
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Shadow features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Shadow

Used 1992 Dodge Shadow Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Shadow is offered in the following submodels: Shadow Hatchback, Shadow Convertible. Available styles include Highline 2dr Convertible, Highline 2dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 4dr Hatchback, Highline 4dr Hatchback, America 4dr Hatchback, ES Turbo 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Convertible, ES Turbo 2dr Convertible, America 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, Highline Turbo 2dr Convertible, and ES 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge Shadow?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge Shadows are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge Shadow for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge Shadow.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge Shadows you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Shadow for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,106.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,232.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Shadow for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,011.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge Shadow?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Shadow lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge Shadow info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles