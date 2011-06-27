1992 Dodge Shadow Review
1992 Highlights
ES model gets body-color bumpers. Midyear, the turbo engine found in the ES is swapped for a 3.0-liter V6.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Glenn,08/04/2010
I had one of these I bought new in 1990 and put 100,000 trouble free miles on it. I bought a new one in 1992 for my mother-in-law and she drove it until she passed away. She loved it and it has sat the last few years as we just could not sell it. I started driving it again recently and it runs like the day we bought it. These were good cars for the money, this car has 77,000 miles on it without a single problem.
materialman,10/29/2008
We bought this car with 8000 miles on it in 1993 for my Mother-in-Law. She loved it and would not have traded it for a new Mercedes. She has passed away now and the car is in mint condition with 77,000 miles on it. We have never had a minutes trouble from it and it will never be sold.
kickspro,01/21/2010
Got the car in May of 09, loved it. Drove good for about a week then the engines belt started squeeking, very annoying. Got a new belt and it was gone, car is very underpowered with a 2.2 4 cylinder in it. Car got good gas millage at the start of my purchase and got worse as days went on. The tranny leaked alot of tran fluid and had to refill it every few months. Car overall was very stock and basic but was a enjoyable ride. Didnt want to risk the engine and tranny going so I sold the beast.
scatpack,07/18/2002
only had minor problems-fuel pump, no a/c, timing belt
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
