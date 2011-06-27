Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

Ruthless Ruthless , 06/22/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful '98 V-10 absolutley a great truck. Never found anything it can't do that a truck should do. Named it Ruth for ruthless. Still purrs at 105,000 miles and has never left me stranded. Crossed I 40 pulling 11000 wide load boat never had to go below 50 on the hills. Awesome it's a keeper. Report Abuse

Best Truck! sawyern , 09/18/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We owned a 1998 Dodge 2500 12 valve diesel and it has proved to be the best truck we've ever had (and we've had many. The truck now has 184k and runs better then ever, we've barely done any work just your general maintenance and its gotten us everwhere we needed to be. We always go camping, hunting, wheeling, this baby hauls my other truck like nothing! The fuel mileage barely dips even when I'm towing 15,000lbs. One time at work a Cement truck came in and turned off its engine in the parking lot, he couldnt get it started so I had to pull start him. Don't get me wrong, it took all that baby had but it says alot that it was able to pull start a full cement truck! Report Abuse

200,000 miles and still going strong love my V10 sandman80109 , 03/15/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Have owned this truck for 8 years now and never had any trouble with it. Sure things wear out, that I've had to replace, but only due to age. My only complaint is the gas mileage. The truck is sport edition, extended cab, short bed. Report Abuse

Darn good truck! wlollar , 05/12/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used from a trusted dealer. Only wish I had bought a 4WD version. The Cummins engine has performed extraordinarly well. Only problems I've encountered was with the A/C system and starting to have fuel pump issues, but with 200k miles, it was to be expected. This will be the drawback because the total fuel pump replacement is VERY pricey, between $2000/$3000. If your looking for torque, this is the truck. I pull a 14,000lb 5th wheel camper with ease. The engine/drivetrain still does not leak a drop of anything on my driveway! Report Abuse