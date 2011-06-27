  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2005 Ford Expedition
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,346$3,704$4,439
Clean$2,140$3,380$4,050
Average$1,728$2,732$3,274
Rough$1,316$2,084$2,497
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,194$3,344$3,965
Clean$2,001$3,051$3,618
Average$1,616$2,466$2,924
Rough$1,231$1,881$2,230
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,634$3,633$4,173
Clean$2,403$3,315$3,808
Average$1,941$2,680$3,077
Rough$1,478$2,044$2,347
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition King Ranch Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,533$3,505$4,030
Clean$2,310$3,198$3,678
Average$1,866$2,585$2,972
Rough$1,421$1,972$2,267
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,070$2,916$3,374
Clean$1,888$2,661$3,079
Average$1,525$2,151$2,488
Rough$1,162$1,641$1,898
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,779$3,766$4,301
Clean$2,535$3,437$3,925
Average$2,048$2,778$3,172
Rough$1,560$2,119$2,420
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,215$3,276$3,849
Clean$2,020$2,989$3,512
Average$1,632$2,416$2,839
Rough$1,243$1,843$2,165
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,384$3,057$3,421
Clean$2,175$2,789$3,121
Average$1,757$2,254$2,523
Rough$1,338$1,720$1,924
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,121$2,982$3,448
Clean$1,935$2,721$3,146
Average$1,563$2,199$2,543
Rough$1,191$1,677$1,939
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,505$3,629$4,237
Clean$2,285$3,311$3,866
Average$1,845$2,676$3,125
Rough$1,406$2,041$2,383
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,018$2,783$3,197
Clean$1,841$2,540$2,917
Average$1,487$2,053$2,358
Rough$1,133$1,566$1,798
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,440$3,388$3,901
Clean$2,226$3,092$3,559
Average$1,798$2,499$2,877
Rough$1,370$1,906$2,194
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,316$3,610$4,308
Clean$2,113$3,294$3,931
Average$1,707$2,662$3,177
Rough$1,300$2,031$2,424
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,540 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,540 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,841 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,540 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Expedition ranges from $1,133 to $3,197, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.