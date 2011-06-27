Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,346
|$3,704
|$4,439
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,380
|$4,050
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,732
|$3,274
|Rough
|$1,316
|$2,084
|$2,497
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,344
|$3,965
|Clean
|$2,001
|$3,051
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,466
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,881
|$2,230
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,634
|$3,633
|$4,173
|Clean
|$2,403
|$3,315
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,941
|$2,680
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,478
|$2,044
|$2,347
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition King Ranch Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,505
|$4,030
|Clean
|$2,310
|$3,198
|$3,678
|Average
|$1,866
|$2,585
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,421
|$1,972
|$2,267
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,070
|$2,916
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,661
|$3,079
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,151
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,641
|$1,898
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$3,766
|$4,301
|Clean
|$2,535
|$3,437
|$3,925
|Average
|$2,048
|$2,778
|$3,172
|Rough
|$1,560
|$2,119
|$2,420
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$3,276
|$3,849
|Clean
|$2,020
|$2,989
|$3,512
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,416
|$2,839
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,843
|$2,165
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,057
|$3,421
|Clean
|$2,175
|$2,789
|$3,121
|Average
|$1,757
|$2,254
|$2,523
|Rough
|$1,338
|$1,720
|$1,924
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,121
|$2,982
|$3,448
|Clean
|$1,935
|$2,721
|$3,146
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,199
|$2,543
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,677
|$1,939
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,629
|$4,237
|Clean
|$2,285
|$3,311
|$3,866
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,676
|$3,125
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,041
|$2,383
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,018
|$2,783
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,540
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,053
|$2,358
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,566
|$1,798
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,440
|$3,388
|$3,901
|Clean
|$2,226
|$3,092
|$3,559
|Average
|$1,798
|$2,499
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,370
|$1,906
|$2,194
Estimated values
2005 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,316
|$3,610
|$4,308
|Clean
|$2,113
|$3,294
|$3,931
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,662
|$3,177
|Rough
|$1,300
|$2,031
|$2,424