Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

our 2003 dodge ram burnt due to electrical problems ash_dj , 01/30/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful 2003 dodge ram 1500 4x4 quad cab auto 5.9 loved the truck i am still a fan of dodge they make good looking vehicles.we owned it for 5 yrs.had lots of problems out of it the windows wouldnt roll down missing tranny went out, then we were gonna to drive it let it run for 2 mins went back out and it was on fire. this makes the 4th one i know of that has done this, fire cheif said started in dash with electric.called the dealership and they would not help us.insurance wouldnt cover it either. now it sets in the garage. I now have a 2003 hemi and its haveing elctrical problems same windows radio heater all electrical so we are sending this one back b4 it does the same thing. Report Abuse

So happy, we are on our 3rd Ram sugabutt , 12/04/2011 17 of 19 people found this review helpful We had a 2003 Ram single cab, and we were in an accident. My 1 year old was in a rear-facing car seat in the middle, with me and my husband on each side. We all survived without a scratch. The other minivan was totaled. They tried to repair our truck but the sorry repair shop didn't fix it right, so it ended up being totaled. So, we bought the exact same truck, but a Quad cab. Feels very safe in the truck. We have about 150,000 miles on her, and no problems with the engine or tranny. We did have to replace the radiator, heater core, and ball joints, but other then that it hasn't given us any problems. We are selling it now, cause we just got an '09 Ram. Very happy with all 3 of them Report Abuse

2003 Dodge 1500 SteveO , 07/24/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of this vehicle, I have only had it for one year now, but this has got to be the best truck I have ever had. I was a little skeptical to buy a used vehicle of any kind with over 50,000 miles on it, but knock on wood the truck has been great. I have upgraded the exterior with a ton of chrome, the design of this truck makes it easy to go a little over board with accessories. I bought some 20" wheels for it just two months ago, upgrade I ever made to it, looks great. I would recommend a Dodge to anyone. The truck was a virgin to pulling anything, never pulled more than it's own weight till just 2 weeks ago, had to load a 1994 Ford Ranger on a car hauler, pulled great. Report Abuse

Great truck, great price Bob Martin , 10/04/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck simply looks amazing! The fit and finish is very tight. All gaps are straight and even. Dash layout is simple, straightfoward and easy to use. For a truck it's size, the gas mileage is on par but still shocking at first, expect 14MPG in mixed driving. Very comfortable family hauler, good for my small kids (needs rear headrest though). You will not notice the 3" they took from the bed; and bed is still a foot longer than the Ford s-crew. The rear is a little bouncy, but this is normal, with a load or 250lb weight in the back, handles like a sedan. I love this truck. Report Abuse