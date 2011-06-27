Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Great Truck bob , 07/31/2015 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my truck brand new in 1999, truck has performed awesome! 4x4 is fantastic in the snow, handles great. truck has 158,000 miles now with no issues other than regular maintenance like brakes, battery etc. clear coat failed but that's not Dodges fault!!! this truck was my 3rd ram and two weeks ago I just bought a 2015 ram 1500 and absolutely love it!! This has been an amazing truck...durable...rides great..never left me walking. I will always recommend a dodge truck to anyone who asks! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

257,000 and still running great Martin , 09/11/2015 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought it at 250,000 thought I was an idiot but it was the exact opposite. I live in Texas and like to fish a lot so the terrain gets rugged. The 4x4 works great, does kinda stick a little but it'll still go in gear after I put it back in 2WD then crank it back to 4x4. Haven't had any issues with it since I've had it besides general maintenance except for the passenger window motor going out. Other than that it was a great buy. I've never had a problem towing or hauling either. Gas mileage city blows but I don't drive that much during the work week so I only have to throw in $30 every two weeks or so.

Love this old truck JD , 11/21/2015 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck almost 18 years ago. Has it's quirks (have to learn to work the tranny manually so it doesn't search for power). 318 is a rock solid engine, always starts, always goes. 3.55 gearing and automatic overdrive make highway cruising around 70 mph at 1700 rpm effortless. One ongoing issue throughout the years has been the old cap and rotor setup. Seems to wear out and crack every 30000 miles or so. This results in poor running on very wet or rainy days. Steering wonder has always been an issue. Watch for rust on trucks of this year that's the real killer. All new trucks (as you would expect have surpassed it in tech. That being said for a light duty truck it has and continues to be a great asset. Does all the things a truck should do at a fraction of the cost of a new vanity "lifestyle truck". If you are looking for a good old work truck or just like trucks, I would say buy one.

RAM TUFF husky , 03/09/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful this vehicle is the best that I have ever had to , pull my 22' boat to pulling tree stumps out with.