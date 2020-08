Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

Gretna Auto Outlet - Gretna / Nebraska

* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $7,988 * * Check out this 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 ST * * 1999 ** Dodge * * Ram 1500 * * ST * This Bright White Clearcoat 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 ST might be just the pickup truck for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a dazzling white exterior and an agate interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Come see us today and see this one in person! Give us a call today at 1-800-BUYACAR or 402-332-5868 to set up your test drive. Feel free to TEXT us at 402-669-5961 24 hours a day 7 days a week! We are also available to chat 24/7 on our website, www.gretnaauto.com. Thank you for looking and good luck in your search!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B7HC16X7XS270152

Stock: 14498

Certified Pre-Owned: No