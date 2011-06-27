Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Ram Tough
Mileage 215,000, uses no oil. Replaced - water pump - starter - radiator. Comfortable to ride long distance in, and fun to drive.
14 1/2 yr old truck
The new '94 body style really turned my head so I put down $19k for it, figuring I'd need to drive it 10 years to get my money out of it.I've had it 14 1/2 yrs, 95k mi, and have only replaced water pump, starter, and oil pressure gauge indicator. Of course the paint started peeling off in many places, so I just did a little sanding and painting (about $40 worth) and it's hardly noticeable. It still runs very smoothly and gets about 15 mpg city/hwy. I'm ready for something new but just can't see getting rid of a comfortable reliable ride that has no payments. The bikes fit in the back and the kids and wife still fit in the front. I'll probably drive it another 10 yrs, count the $ I'm saving
best truck I've owned
I traded a Chevy silverado for truck and I'm glad I did. I will buy another Dodge before any truck out there. I looked at Ford and Toyota. They don't come close. This truck has more interior room , seats are better even stops better no soft brakes here. I have not had to do anything to truck just drive it. And better gas mileages than other trucks with the same size motor. Ram Tuff
Solid Truck
Had to replace my Dakota cause someone hit it. but this is a good truck. can't beat the cab size. good storage behind seats. 5.2 V8 Runs strong not bad on gas for a full size truck. rides nice. all the power you need pulls heavy trailer without squatting or straining.156,000 miles still runs solid. trany rebuilt at 90,000 wich 90's Dodges are famous for. no problems since
Terrible Fuel Economy
I drive 5 miles a day and top off tank every other week. Usually 60 miles is on the trip odometer, normally takes about 10 gallons of fuel to top it off!
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner