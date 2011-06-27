Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 Portfolio 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,730
|$8,554
|$9,566
|Clean
|$6,041
|$7,687
|$8,592
|Average
|$4,664
|$5,951
|$6,645
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,215
|$4,697
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,788
|$4,726
|$5,248
|Clean
|$3,400
|$4,247
|$4,713
|Average
|$2,625
|$3,288
|$3,645
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,329
|$2,577
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,187
|$6,108
|$7,162
|Clean
|$3,759
|$5,488
|$6,433
|Average
|$2,901
|$4,249
|$4,975
|Rough
|$2,044
|$3,009
|$3,517
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,548
|$5,032
|$5,848
|Clean
|$3,185
|$4,521
|$5,253
|Average
|$2,459
|$3,500
|$4,062
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,479
|$2,872
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,692
|$11,000
|$12,816
|Clean
|$6,904
|$9,884
|$11,512
|Average
|$5,330
|$7,652
|$8,903
|Rough
|$3,756
|$5,420
|$6,293
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,774
|$7,593
|$8,060
|Clean
|$6,081
|$6,823
|$7,240
|Average
|$4,694
|$5,282
|$5,599
|Rough
|$3,308
|$3,741
|$3,958