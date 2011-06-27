Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,530
|$18,363
|$21,837
|Clean
|$11,396
|$16,705
|$19,856
|Average
|$9,128
|$13,389
|$15,892
|Rough
|$6,859
|$10,073
|$11,929
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,849
|$16,631
|$18,895
|Clean
|$11,686
|$15,129
|$17,181
|Average
|$9,360
|$12,126
|$13,751
|Rough
|$7,033
|$9,123
|$10,322
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,997
|$15,018
|$16,834
|Clean
|$10,911
|$13,662
|$15,306
|Average
|$8,739
|$10,951
|$12,251
|Rough
|$6,567
|$8,239
|$9,196
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,386
|$19,135
|$21,387
|Clean
|$13,993
|$17,407
|$19,446
|Average
|$11,208
|$13,952
|$15,565
|Rough
|$8,422
|$10,497
|$11,683