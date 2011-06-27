Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,047
|$8,093
|$9,284
|Clean
|$5,439
|$7,294
|$8,353
|Average
|$4,224
|$5,698
|$6,491
|Rough
|$3,010
|$4,101
|$4,629
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,007
|$10,408
|$12,356
|Clean
|$6,303
|$9,382
|$11,117
|Average
|$4,895
|$7,328
|$8,639
|Rough
|$3,487
|$5,274
|$6,161
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,439
|$8,952
|$10,405
|Clean
|$5,792
|$8,068
|$9,361
|Average
|$4,498
|$6,302
|$7,275
|Rough
|$3,205
|$4,536
|$5,188
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,073
|$10,588
|$12,061
|Clean
|$7,262
|$9,544
|$10,851
|Average
|$5,640
|$7,455
|$8,433
|Rough
|$4,018
|$5,366
|$6,014