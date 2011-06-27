Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
MOPAR Premium Addition Groupyes
American Value Package Quick Order Package 29Dyes
Uconnect Hands-Free Groupyes
Mobility Preparatory Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Light Graystone Seatsyes
2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Flooryes
Black Seatsyes
Rear Access Mobility Preparatory Groupyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.4 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
EPA interior volume196.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Sandstorm, cloth
  • Black/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
