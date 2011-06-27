Used 1991 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Daytona ES
I own a 91 Daytona ES that I just drove back from NM back to Denver. It just turned over 147k. This car has been in the family since it was new on the show room floor so I know the history of the car. I have taken excellent care of it and love the way it looks and drives on the interstate. I've had to replace the fuel pump after 20 years just replaced the rack and pinion clutch timing belt brakes and regular maintenance to the vehicle. I would like to enhance the power and suspension and fix it all up, but my brother tells me "You can't polish a turd"! (Rude) The interior and exterior are in excellent shape aside from the front fender from hitting and killing a dear.
Dodge Daytona
When i bought the car some sensors were not working and the car was in not so good shape, i spend no more than like i would say $200 on sensors and performance parts, and well the car runs great and is a fast sports care i would recommend this car to anyone it has its quriks like most cars, but i love it its reilable and starts up everyday!
Shockingly good car
Bought as a cheap backup car, but it shocks me. 200,000 hard miles and still drives like new. All options still work perfectly, ice cold air, solid criuse-control, very comfortable interior, not a single rattle in the body! simple 2.5L, 5-speed surprisingly quick, handles great. Had to replace radiator and o2 sensor but that's it! Very reliable! I'd drive it anywhere. Was a temporary backup, but now I drive it all the time!
mechanics special
MY neighbor owns a 91 daytona and the car has nickel and dimed him to death alot of the problems start with the poorly designed 3 litre v6 just about everything in the world that could go wrong with the car has. I would steer clear of this vehicle if at all possible. But the vehicles dependability & performance depend on the maintance recieved. Helpful hint be careful when buying this model of car.
91daytona ES
I am a proud owner of a 1991 Daytona Es. The car is moderately well loaded. I accumulate mileage quickly, and my daytona has had very few problems. It is a high mileage vehicle (160k) but is still running strong. I did however replace the transmission not that long ago, due to some internal bearing noise (previous owner didn't fill up trans lube) and the only other beef I have is the fact that it blows some blue smoke dude to worn valve seals (very common on 3L)
