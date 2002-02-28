  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Daytona

1993 Dodge Daytona
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,832
Consumer Rating
(7)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Dodge Daytona years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Daytona for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

ABS is now available on base model. IROC loses turbocharged engine, though the limited-edition IROC R/T continues with turbo power.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Daytona.

5 star reviews: 29%
4 star reviews: 71%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • wheels & tires
  • seats
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • engine
  • emission system

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.75 out of 5 stars, 1993 Dobitshi Daytona ES 3.0L V6
Dobishi,

Bought the car from a private seller about 2ish years ago for $1000. Since then I've put about 700 dollars under the hood from blown head gaskets and radiators. I get about 8 MPG city and maybe 14 MPG highway, which is worse than corvettes of the time with much less power. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone unless they bought the IROC or dropped a V8 RWD conversion into it to make it true muscle. I do, however, like the sound of the car. The day I bought it, I put a Thrush Turbo muffler on it and routed the exhaust out behind the doors. As I drive down the road, I can hear the Mitsubishi V6 growl like a caged animal. Interior is great. The true bucket seats are great to sleep in.

4 out of 5 stars, Last of a Breed
Mike0663,

The 1993 Dayona is a somewhat conflicting assembly. Originally designed in the early 80's, the parts of the car not updated over the years (body structure, engine mounting, and rear hatch area) are quite crude. However, much of the car was updated by 1993 to provide a very nice interior, decent drivetrain (V6) and good utility. I once hauled a 50 gallon water heater home in it and it will swallow my entire mountain bike. Want cheap and stylish wheels? Find a low milage, well maintained V6 Daytona!

4.125 out of 5 stars, Dont buy it unless you have money
Scott Fair,

I have had 3 trannys radiator starter and selinoid wheels tires and many other things on this car replaced and yet every other week something else breaks on me. Or starts up a hole new can of worms.If I had the money I would seel both of my Daytonas in a heart beat.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Fun on Wheels
Steve Squier,

The Iroc edition is rare and well worth the hunt. It is fun to drive and looks sharp at a cheap price. Being the last year that Dodge made these speedsters the Iroc and Iroc R/T should be considered collectibles!

Features & Specs

IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback features & specs
IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 6000 rpm
IROC 2dr Hatchback features & specs
IROC 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5200 rpm
2dr Hatchback features & specs
2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
ES 2dr Hatchback features & specs
ES 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Dodge Daytona a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Daytona both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Daytona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Daytona gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Daytona has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Daytona. Learn more

Is the Dodge Daytona reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Daytona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Daytona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Daytona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 Dodge Daytona a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Dodge Daytona is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Daytona is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge Daytona?

The least-expensive 1993 Dodge Daytona is the 1993 Dodge Daytona ES 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    What are the different models of Dodge Daytona?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Daytona, the next question is, which Daytona model is right for you? Daytona variants include IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, IROC 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and ES 2dr Hatchback. For a full list of Daytona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1993 Dodge Daytona Overview

    The Used 1993 Dodge Daytona is offered in the following submodels: Daytona Hatchback, Daytona IROC R/T. Available styles include IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, IROC 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and ES 2dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1993 Dodge Daytona?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge Daytona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Daytona 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Daytona.

