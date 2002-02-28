Used 1993 Dodge Daytona
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Daytona
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Daytona.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- value
- wheels & tires
- seats
- comfort
- driving experience
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- engine
- emission system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought the car from a private seller about 2ish years ago for $1000. Since then I've put about 700 dollars under the hood from blown head gaskets and radiators. I get about 8 MPG city and maybe 14 MPG highway, which is worse than corvettes of the time with much less power. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone unless they bought the IROC or dropped a V8 RWD conversion into it to make it true muscle. I do, however, like the sound of the car. The day I bought it, I put a Thrush Turbo muffler on it and routed the exhaust out behind the doors. As I drive down the road, I can hear the Mitsubishi V6 growl like a caged animal. Interior is great. The true bucket seats are great to sleep in.
The 1993 Dayona is a somewhat conflicting assembly. Originally designed in the early 80's, the parts of the car not updated over the years (body structure, engine mounting, and rear hatch area) are quite crude. However, much of the car was updated by 1993 to provide a very nice interior, decent drivetrain (V6) and good utility. I once hauled a 50 gallon water heater home in it and it will swallow my entire mountain bike. Want cheap and stylish wheels? Find a low milage, well maintained V6 Daytona!
I have had 3 trannys radiator starter and selinoid wheels tires and many other things on this car replaced and yet every other week something else breaks on me. Or starts up a hole new can of worms.If I had the money I would seel both of my Daytonas in a heart beat.
The Iroc edition is rare and well worth the hunt. It is fun to drive and looks sharp at a cheap price. Being the last year that Dodge made these speedsters the Iroc and Iroc R/T should be considered collectibles!
Features & Specs
|IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|224 hp @ 6000 rpm
|IROC 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|141 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
|ES 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Dodge Daytona a good car?
Is the Dodge Daytona reliable?
Is the 1993 Dodge Daytona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge Daytona?
The least-expensive 1993 Dodge Daytona is the 1993 Dodge Daytona ES 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Dodge Daytona?
More about the 1993 Dodge Daytona
Used 1993 Dodge Daytona Overview
The Used 1993 Dodge Daytona is offered in the following submodels: Daytona Hatchback, Daytona IROC R/T. Available styles include IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, IROC 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and ES 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1993 Dodge Daytona?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge Daytona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Daytona 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Daytona.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Dodge Daytona and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Daytona featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Dodge Daytona?
Which 1993 Dodge Daytonas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge Daytona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Dodge Daytona.
Can't find a new 1993 Dodge Daytonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Daytona for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,943.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,876.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge Daytona?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 1993 Dodge Daytona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles