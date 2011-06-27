1991 Dodge Daytona Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Daytona.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rams73,05/23/2011
I own a 91 Daytona ES that I just drove back from NM back to Denver. It just turned over 147k. This car has been in the family since it was new on the show room floor so I know the history of the car. I have taken excellent care of it and love the way it looks and drives on the interstate. I've had to replace the fuel pump after 20 years just replaced the rack and pinion clutch timing belt brakes and regular maintenance to the vehicle. I would like to enhance the power and suspension and fix it all up, but my brother tells me "You can't polish a turd"! (Rude) The interior and exterior are in excellent shape aside from the front fender from hitting and killing a dear.
JayM026,02/11/2003
When i bought the car some sensors were not working and the car was in not so good shape, i spend no more than like i would say $200 on sensors and performance parts, and well the car runs great and is a fast sports care i would recommend this car to anyone it has its quriks like most cars, but i love it its reilable and starts up everyday!
Saildude,09/13/2002
Bought as a cheap backup car, but it shocks me. 200,000 hard miles and still drives like new. All options still work perfectly, ice cold air, solid criuse-control, very comfortable interior, not a single rattle in the body! simple 2.5L, 5-speed surprisingly quick, handles great. Had to replace radiator and o2 sensor but that's it! Very reliable! I'd drive it anywhere. Was a temporary backup, but now I drive it all the time!
kompilashun,11/27/2002
MY neighbor owns a 91 daytona and the car has nickel and dimed him to death alot of the problems start with the poorly designed 3 litre v6 just about everything in the world that could go wrong with the car has. I would steer clear of this vehicle if at all possible. But the vehicles dependability & performance depend on the maintance recieved. Helpful hint be careful when buying this model of car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Dodge Daytona features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
