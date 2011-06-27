  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Daytona
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Daytona
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1991 Dodge Daytona Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Daytona for Sale
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Used Daytona for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Daytona.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Daytona ES
rams73,05/23/2011
I own a 91 Daytona ES that I just drove back from NM back to Denver. It just turned over 147k. This car has been in the family since it was new on the show room floor so I know the history of the car. I have taken excellent care of it and love the way it looks and drives on the interstate. I've had to replace the fuel pump after 20 years just replaced the rack and pinion clutch timing belt brakes and regular maintenance to the vehicle. I would like to enhance the power and suspension and fix it all up, but my brother tells me "You can't polish a turd"! (Rude) The interior and exterior are in excellent shape aside from the front fender from hitting and killing a dear.
Dodge Daytona
JayM026,02/11/2003
When i bought the car some sensors were not working and the car was in not so good shape, i spend no more than like i would say $200 on sensors and performance parts, and well the car runs great and is a fast sports care i would recommend this car to anyone it has its quriks like most cars, but i love it its reilable and starts up everyday!
Shockingly good car
Saildude,09/13/2002
Bought as a cheap backup car, but it shocks me. 200,000 hard miles and still drives like new. All options still work perfectly, ice cold air, solid criuse-control, very comfortable interior, not a single rattle in the body! simple 2.5L, 5-speed surprisingly quick, handles great. Had to replace radiator and o2 sensor but that's it! Very reliable! I'd drive it anywhere. Was a temporary backup, but now I drive it all the time!
mechanics special
kompilashun,11/27/2002
MY neighbor owns a 91 daytona and the car has nickel and dimed him to death alot of the problems start with the poorly designed 3 litre v6 just about everything in the world that could go wrong with the car has. I would steer clear of this vehicle if at all possible. But the vehicles dependability & performance depend on the maintance recieved. Helpful hint be careful when buying this model of car.
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Daytona
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Dodge Daytona features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Dodge Daytona

Used 1991 Dodge Daytona Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Daytona is offered in the following submodels: Daytona Hatchback, Daytona IROC, Daytona Shelby. Available styles include Shelby Turbo 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, IROC 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and IROC Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Dodge Daytona?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Dodge Daytonas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Dodge Daytona for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Dodge Daytona.

Can't find a used 1991 Dodge Daytonas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Daytona for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,131.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,821.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Daytona for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,099.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,134.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Dodge Daytona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Daytona lease specials

Related Used 1991 Dodge Daytona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles