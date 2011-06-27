Used 2014 Dodge Dart Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive the dart wizkidvj , 03/29/2014 47 of 49 people found this review helpful After comparing a lot of compact sedans, I settled for the 2.4L Dart mainly because it was the only car under 20K offering a 2.4L engine and an auto 6 speed. I was firstly delighted by the standard 8.5" touchscreen control. Absolute pleasure to control music, climate, nav without any distractions. The second thing that I found amazing was the interior cabin space. This C-class compact car almost goes head to head with a D-class sedan. The car has a ride handling that is zippy and fun even though a bit heavy (which is why I feel the mileage is not the best). I've driven 2 5-hr long trips on my Dart since I bought (last 2 months) and I found it to be absolutely delightful. Report Abuse

Dart SXT Manual jhbremer , 08/15/2014 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Seems like the professional reviews on this site and others find some way of knocking the Dart, but I don't see what they are talking about. I researched and shopped extensively (looked at the Veloster, Mazda3, etc.). The Dart, by far, was the best driving experience of any of those. Superb handling, good acceleration with the 2.4, quick braking, and it just feels solid. Interior is high quality and spacious, exterior is beautiful. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great car for the money! jasonhawk61 , 01/15/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was leasing a '13 Silverado, and it was costing me so much money in gas. I work at a Dodge dealership, and wasn't a big fan of the dart until I saw one with the Blacktop package. It adds the gloss black 18" rims, black mirrors and grille. I had one of our sales guys find me a black one with the 8.4" touchscreen, 500W Alpine system, 6 speed manual, and it looks awesome. The black on black looks so good on this car, and I've gotten tons of compliments on it from random people. Super fun to drive, decent amount of power for what you're paying. Handles great, and I'm averaging around 30MPG.

Great value! mlex1978 , 08/20/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Originally went to check out Chargers but came across the Dodge Dart GT and went for a test drive and totally enjoyed the Dart more!! Plus you got more for the money and a similar equipped Charger was closer to 40k then 30k! So I purchased and have about 2k on it and still enjoy driving it! Heated leather all the way to push button start for under 25k and looks great to boot and gets decent gas mileage!