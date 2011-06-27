Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,301
|$1,676
|Clean
|$504
|$1,149
|$1,485
|Average
|$367
|$845
|$1,102
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$719
