Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,751
|$30,737
|$31,952
|Clean
|$29,408
|$30,376
|$31,566
|Average
|$28,722
|$29,655
|$30,795
|Rough
|$28,036
|$28,933
|$30,024
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,950
|$23,933
|$25,142
|Clean
|$22,685
|$23,652
|$24,838
|Average
|$22,156
|$23,090
|$24,232
|Rough
|$21,627
|$22,528
|$23,625
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,296
|$36,286
|$37,506
|Clean
|$34,889
|$35,860
|$37,054
|Average
|$34,075
|$35,008
|$36,149
|Rough
|$33,261
|$34,156
|$35,244
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,070
|$59,197
|$60,591
|Clean
|$57,401
|$58,502
|$59,860
|Average
|$56,062
|$57,112
|$58,398
|Rough
|$54,723
|$55,723
|$56,936
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,683
|$24,606
|$25,744
|Clean
|$23,410
|$24,317
|$25,433
|Average
|$22,864
|$23,740
|$24,812
|Rough
|$22,318
|$23,162
|$24,191
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,500
|$28,485
|$29,698
|Clean
|$27,183
|$28,151
|$29,340
|Average
|$26,549
|$27,482
|$28,623
|Rough
|$25,915
|$26,814
|$27,906
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,796
|$36,491
|$37,350
|Clean
|$35,384
|$36,063
|$36,900
|Average
|$34,558
|$35,206
|$35,999
|Rough
|$33,733
|$34,350
|$35,097
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,642
|$34,295
|$35,102
|Clean
|$33,254
|$33,892
|$34,678
|Average
|$32,478
|$33,087
|$33,831
|Rough
|$31,703
|$32,282
|$32,984
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,825
|$60,986
|$62,422
|Clean
|$59,136
|$60,270
|$61,669
|Average
|$57,756
|$58,839
|$60,163
|Rough
|$56,377
|$57,407
|$58,657
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,492
|$23,098
|$23,848
|Clean
|$22,233
|$22,827
|$23,560
|Average
|$21,714
|$22,285
|$22,984
|Rough
|$21,196
|$21,743
|$22,409
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A