2020 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,751$30,737$31,952
Clean$29,408$30,376$31,566
Average$28,722$29,655$30,795
Rough$28,036$28,933$30,024
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,950$23,933$25,142
Clean$22,685$23,652$24,838
Average$22,156$23,090$24,232
Rough$21,627$22,528$23,625
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,296$36,286$37,506
Clean$34,889$35,860$37,054
Average$34,075$35,008$36,149
Rough$33,261$34,156$35,244
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,070$59,197$60,591
Clean$57,401$58,502$59,860
Average$56,062$57,112$58,398
Rough$54,723$55,723$56,936
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,683$24,606$25,744
Clean$23,410$24,317$25,433
Average$22,864$23,740$24,812
Rough$22,318$23,162$24,191
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,500$28,485$29,698
Clean$27,183$28,151$29,340
Average$26,549$27,482$28,623
Rough$25,915$26,814$27,906
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,796$36,491$37,350
Clean$35,384$36,063$36,900
Average$34,558$35,206$35,999
Rough$33,733$34,350$35,097
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,642$34,295$35,102
Clean$33,254$33,892$34,678
Average$32,478$33,087$33,831
Rough$31,703$32,282$32,984
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,825$60,986$62,422
Clean$59,136$60,270$61,669
Average$57,756$58,839$60,163
Rough$56,377$57,407$58,657
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,492$23,098$23,848
Clean$22,233$22,827$23,560
Average$21,714$22,285$22,984
Rough$21,196$21,743$22,409
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,652 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,652 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,652 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $21,627 to $25,142, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.