Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my Dakota! sixatbat , 06/13/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I have the 4.7 V-8 with 110k on it and it keeps up with the big trucks with no problem. It handles better than all other trucks I have driven. It's very roomy and I was surprised with the amount of room it has in the back seat with the quad cab! 4x4 is great, I've already pulled out a jeep and an s-10 out of the mud. My only complaint is the fuel milage. I get about 14.5 mpg combined city and highway. It's better than most full size trucks though. If you want a truck that has the compactness of a mid size truck, but the power and capability of a full size truck, get the Dodge Dakota. Report Abuse

Still Goin Strong marki , 07/27/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have now had my 2004 Dakota Quad Cab 4x4, V8 for nearly 4 years. Still loving it. It's fun, reliable, comfortable, handy to haul stuff, plenty of power etc. I don't know why others complain about the fuel - I consistently get over 20mpg on the highway. Usually 22 mpg. My 2002 Dakota w/ the V6 did the same but it was dangerously gutless! I do yearly maintenance & have had no problems. (My 2002 Dakota V6 had several recalls & other issues!) I love this truck & will not get rid of him for a long, long time! Report Abuse

My used Dakato 2007 v8 mac , 07/26/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used and it had probably bee en in a rear end wreck but it didn't impact the car so i didn't care, it has a v8 4.7 and its so far been an awesome truck, i didst expect much but right now for how cheap it was its been a total bargain and its gone tons of power and looks great. The gas mileage is criminal but i use it to haul toys rarely and sometimes to and from work 5 miles so for me its ok, the v8 power doing 80 up hill towing passing the Nissans and toyatas going 45 is awesome. Report Abuse

i luv the dakota bravada75 , 11/26/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 04 dakota quad cab 4wd i bought it with 50000 miles now i am at 80000 and it starts like new drives like new it is great i put a boss sport duty 7ft plow and the v-8 has no prob hanging with the big trucks i have a easier time in tight spots and i would recomend this truck because as a mid size truck it is a work horse better then the chevy and ford smal truck all together i love my dakota Report Abuse