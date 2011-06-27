Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my Dakota!
I love this truck. I have the 4.7 V-8 with 110k on it and it keeps up with the big trucks with no problem. It handles better than all other trucks I have driven. It's very roomy and I was surprised with the amount of room it has in the back seat with the quad cab! 4x4 is great, I've already pulled out a jeep and an s-10 out of the mud. My only complaint is the fuel milage. I get about 14.5 mpg combined city and highway. It's better than most full size trucks though. If you want a truck that has the compactness of a mid size truck, but the power and capability of a full size truck, get the Dodge Dakota.
Still Goin Strong
Have now had my 2004 Dakota Quad Cab 4x4, V8 for nearly 4 years. Still loving it. It's fun, reliable, comfortable, handy to haul stuff, plenty of power etc. I don't know why others complain about the fuel - I consistently get over 20mpg on the highway. Usually 22 mpg. My 2002 Dakota w/ the V6 did the same but it was dangerously gutless! I do yearly maintenance & have had no problems. (My 2002 Dakota V6 had several recalls & other issues!) I love this truck & will not get rid of him for a long, long time!
My used Dakato 2007 v8
I bought this truck used and it had probably bee en in a rear end wreck but it didn't impact the car so i didn't care, it has a v8 4.7 and its so far been an awesome truck, i didst expect much but right now for how cheap it was its been a total bargain and its gone tons of power and looks great. The gas mileage is criminal but i use it to haul toys rarely and sometimes to and from work 5 miles so for me its ok, the v8 power doing 80 up hill towing passing the Nissans and toyatas going 45 is awesome.
i luv the dakota
I have a 04 dakota quad cab 4wd i bought it with 50000 miles now i am at 80000 and it starts like new drives like new it is great i put a boss sport duty 7ft plow and the v-8 has no prob hanging with the big trucks i have a easier time in tight spots and i would recomend this truck because as a mid size truck it is a work horse better then the chevy and ford smal truck all together i love my dakota
First impressions
Just bought my '04 from the orig owner with less than 22K miles on it. 4.7 V- 8, 5 speed auto, optioned out with most everything except for some reason, no power seat. It's a quad cab 2WD with 3.55 antislip rear axle. I've only put about 500 miles on it so far, but can say that I'm impressed with the ride, the engine, everything. Getting 19.5 mpg in mixed city/freeway driving (30/70), and this little 4.7 will flat get out and fly if you want it to. Of course, my reported gas mileage is obtained by using that power sparingly. Exhaust has a resonance right at 1700 rpm (60 mph in 5th) that I don't like; you can sense it in other gears as well as you pass through that rpm.
