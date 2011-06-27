Estimated values
2000 AM General Hummer Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,648
|$21,519
|$23,607
|Clean
|$15,787
|$19,250
|$21,116
|Average
|$12,064
|$14,710
|$16,136
|Rough
|$8,342
|$10,170
|$11,155
Estimated values
2000 AM General Hummer Slantback 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,668
|$22,575
|$24,680
|Clean
|$16,699
|$20,193
|$22,077
|Average
|$12,761
|$15,431
|$16,869
|Rough
|$8,823
|$10,669
|$11,662
Estimated values
2000 AM General Hummer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,297
|$22,178
|$24,271
|Clean
|$16,368
|$19,839
|$21,711
|Average
|$12,508
|$15,160
|$16,590
|Rough
|$8,648
|$10,482
|$11,469
Estimated values
2000 AM General Hummer 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,884
|$18,615
|$20,626
|Clean
|$13,314
|$16,651
|$18,450
|Average
|$10,174
|$12,724
|$14,098
|Rough
|$7,035
|$8,797
|$9,746
Estimated values
2000 AM General Hummer Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,543
|$20,368
|$22,429
|Clean
|$14,799
|$18,219
|$20,063
|Average
|$11,309
|$13,923
|$15,331
|Rough
|$7,819
|$9,626
|$10,598