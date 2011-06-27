  1. Home
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,727$29,428$31,529
Clean$27,237$28,905$30,959
Average$26,258$27,860$29,818
Rough$25,279$26,815$28,677
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,356$31,178$33,431
Clean$28,838$30,624$32,826
Average$27,802$29,517$31,616
Rough$26,765$28,410$30,406
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,620$57,986$60,922
Clean$54,638$56,956$59,820
Average$52,674$54,896$57,615
Rough$50,710$52,837$55,410
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,263$33,085$35,340
Clean$30,711$32,498$34,701
Average$29,607$31,323$33,422
Rough$28,503$30,147$32,143
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,813$30,478$32,538
Clean$28,304$29,937$31,949
Average$27,287$28,854$30,771
Rough$26,269$27,771$29,594
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,744$32,529$34,737
Clean$30,202$31,951$34,108
Average$29,116$30,796$32,851
Rough$28,030$29,641$31,594
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,362$27,994$30,012
Clean$25,897$27,497$29,469
Average$24,966$26,503$28,383
Rough$24,035$25,508$27,297
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,597$29,356$31,529
Clean$27,109$28,834$30,959
Average$26,135$27,792$29,818
Rough$25,160$26,749$28,677
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,624 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Alfa Romeo Stelvio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,624 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,624 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio ranges from $26,765 to $33,431, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.