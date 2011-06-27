Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,549
|$65,525
|$67,966
|Clean
|$62,306
|$64,250
|$66,643
|Average
|$59,821
|$61,698
|$63,995
|Rough
|$57,335
|$59,147
|$61,347
Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,554
|$57,370
|$59,613
|Clean
|$54,467
|$56,253
|$58,452
|Average
|$52,294
|$54,019
|$56,130
|Rough
|$50,121
|$51,785
|$53,807
Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,546
|$59,962
|$61,715
|Clean
|$57,401
|$58,795
|$60,512
|Average
|$55,111
|$56,460
|$58,108
|Rough
|$52,821
|$54,125
|$55,704
Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,199
|$58,714
|$60,588
|Clean
|$56,080
|$57,571
|$59,408
|Average
|$53,843
|$55,285
|$57,047
|Rough
|$51,606
|$52,998
|$54,687
Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,324
|$55,920
|$57,893
|Clean
|$53,261
|$54,831
|$56,766
|Average
|$51,136
|$52,654
|$54,510
|Rough
|$49,012
|$50,476
|$52,255
Estimated values
2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$95,668
|$97,434
|$99,629
|Clean
|$93,797
|$95,537
|$97,688
|Average
|$90,055
|$91,743
|$93,807
|Rough
|$86,313
|$87,949
|$89,926