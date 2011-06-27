Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,618
|$38,543
|$40,911
|Clean
|$35,902
|$37,793
|$40,114
|Average
|$34,470
|$36,292
|$38,520
|Rough
|$33,038
|$34,791
|$36,926
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,793
|$39,834
|$42,344
|Clean
|$37,054
|$39,059
|$41,519
|Average
|$35,575
|$37,508
|$39,870
|Rough
|$34,097
|$35,956
|$38,220
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,087
|$44,196
|$46,791
|Clean
|$41,264
|$43,335
|$45,879
|Average
|$39,618
|$41,614
|$44,056
|Rough
|$37,971
|$39,893
|$42,234
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,063
|$56,867
|$60,314
|Clean
|$53,006
|$55,760
|$59,139
|Average
|$50,891
|$53,545
|$56,790
|Rough
|$48,776
|$51,331
|$54,440
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,214
|$36,524
|$40,584
|Clean
|$32,565
|$35,813
|$39,793
|Average
|$31,266
|$34,391
|$38,212
|Rough
|$29,966
|$32,969
|$36,631
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,005
|$37,996
|$40,445
|Clean
|$35,301
|$37,257
|$39,658
|Average
|$33,892
|$35,777
|$38,082
|Rough
|$32,484
|$34,297
|$36,506
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,019
|$43,289
|$46,079
|Clean
|$40,216
|$42,446
|$45,181
|Average
|$38,612
|$40,760
|$43,386
|Rough
|$37,008
|$39,075
|$41,591