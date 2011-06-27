  1. Home
2019 BMW 5 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,618$38,543$40,911
Clean$35,902$37,793$40,114
Average$34,470$36,292$38,520
Rough$33,038$34,791$36,926
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,793$39,834$42,344
Clean$37,054$39,059$41,519
Average$35,575$37,508$39,870
Rough$34,097$35,956$38,220
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,087$44,196$46,791
Clean$41,264$43,335$45,879
Average$39,618$41,614$44,056
Rough$37,971$39,893$42,234
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,063$56,867$60,314
Clean$53,006$55,760$59,139
Average$50,891$53,545$56,790
Rough$48,776$51,331$54,440
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,214$36,524$40,584
Clean$32,565$35,813$39,793
Average$31,266$34,391$38,212
Rough$29,966$32,969$36,631
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,005$37,996$40,445
Clean$35,301$37,257$39,658
Average$33,892$35,777$38,082
Rough$32,484$34,297$36,506
Estimated values
2019 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,019$43,289$46,079
Clean$40,216$42,446$45,181
Average$38,612$40,760$43,386
Rough$37,008$39,075$41,591
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 BMW 5 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,565 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,813 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
