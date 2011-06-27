Used 2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews
3rd Best Decision I Have Made
I am 39 years old. I asked my wife to marry me. We had out daughter. Now I own a Hellcat. So many things to say. The outside to most people looks like a suburban grocery-getter, until you slam the pedal and scare the living crap out of anyone in the 2 block radius (including my wife in the passenger seat.) This car puts a huge smile on my face everytime I accelerate. Feeling down, stressed out? Drive a Hellcat and you will be giggling like a school girl. Seriously. The inside is clean, the information system works great, and it doesn't look like a stupid European car with an iPad taped to the top of the dash. Plan on buying new tires after about 1000miles. This car will make a smoke cloud so big the fire dept. will probably get called. In conclusion, put your phone down, stop looking at other cars, SUVs, mom/dad-mobiles and go buy a Hellcat. It will change your life.
A complete overall package causing permanent smile
Step 1- patience. Bought it off the showroom floor for a song and dance after the initial feeding frenzy died down. Step 2-patience. Broke it in right, just like dad did all those years ago. Step 3- Patience. Know your limits, when and where to really let it loose (sorta) safely. Step 4- patience. Upgrade the rear tire size. Follow these steps and you have a 5 seater with 4 doors and a nice size trunk daily driver amusement ride. To those brand X people who can only come up with the negative argument that these just go straight, you don't know how to drive, are jealous of what the Mopar team can do, plain ignorant or merely grasping at straws to bash Chrysler (nothing new since the '60's). Just ask my wife,daughter and son in law if it handles! Priceless. Driven sanely, gas mileage @ 65-70mph easily reaches mid to upper 20's consistently by the way. The finishing touch is that factory warranty covers any usage of these vehicles. This is a permanent addition to the family............... everyone loves it.
Hellcat Review
I've owned my Charger Hellcat about 15 months and love it. The power, sound, comfort, looks and value combination cannot be matched. I love every second behind the wheel Negatives are yes the mileage is not good and it's not light on its feet but pretty much everything else is top notch. No reservations about my decision to buy the Hellcat.
srt!!!
Perfect car
I have owned tons of cars and I would rate this the best kept secret in the world. Where can you buy a 200 mph car that turns heads and is comfortable for this kind of money
