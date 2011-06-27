Used 2013 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

My review was on the AWD Hemi 5.7 not the SE V6 lloboblanco , 02/20/2013 25 of 27 people found this review helpful As long as I'm making the correction to the model, I'll add some additional thoughts. I can't imagine any complaints on the Hemi other than the mileage. If you want great MPG, why buy the Hemi? My mixed driving MPG is 19.7. Highway MPG is 25.1. I believe this will improve as the car breaks in but I see little chance of the 30+ that some are claiming. Using regular gas gives me a 15% cost advantage over the small turbos I drove in the past so given the breathtaking performance, gas mileage is fine. I imagine a 10 - 15% improvement when the 8 speed is available later this year. On the road the ride is glass smooth & Lexus quiet. With the monster sound system the trips all seem shorter. Report Abuse

Dodge Has Been Busy! randallscott , 05/30/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful During the last 20 years or so Dodge has definitely been busy designing and building cars that exude visceral appeal! The 2014 Charger SXT is just such a car! It's rated at 300 hp with an 8 spd tranny that is rated to deliver 31 mpg hwy. On a short test loop I recorded an average of 35 mph with little more effort than avoiding hard throttle application, and managing my approach to stop lights - I would say Dodge's numbers are accurate for those who actually drive to conserve fuel. The Charge is a full-size, 4-door...spacious interior, very well laid-out instrument panel with large 8.4" touch screen display, Garmin Nav system...pretty much all the bells and whistles.

Outstandingly reliable MSG Mak , 03/20/2018 SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought new in 2013. Just turned 101,000. Just put on my third set of tires.......other than frequent oil changes, not $1 spent on any other maintenance. Update. Just turned 125000. Still on original set of brakes...amazing. Just had my first check engine light, turned out to be a stuck thermostat so I am scheduling for replacement this week. That will be the first maintenance/replacement item since new. Performance

R/T fun sebastienp , 01/03/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Lots of fun to drive with the R/T plus. Good balance of handling and comfort for those who commute and don't want to race this beast. Acceleration is awesome and fun, although its so quick you need to take it on a race track to really see what that Hemi can do. Long commutes getting 23 mpg, long freeway trips 25 mpg. Cruising in this car is a delight, quiet and cozy seats, good sound (no beats upgrade) and loud enough. Rear visibility is poor, but with the rear view camera backing up is easy. Blind spot is huge, but with the side mirror proximity sensors light, you get that warning that somebody is in your blind spot. My opinion is that that these two technologies are important.